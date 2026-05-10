Junior Boks capture U20 Rugby Championship title, show 'real growth' in physicality and kicking game

The Junior Boks, under coach Kevin Foote, went unbeaten through the U20 Rugby Championship competition, capturing the title with a 29-all draw against New Zealand in their final game. They showed 'real growth' in their physicality and kicking game compared to previous encounters with New Zealand, but breakdown efficiency and ball security were areas for improvement ahead of the U20 World Championship later this year.

The Junior Boks went unbeaten through the U20 Rugby Championship competition. They drew 29-all with New Zealand in their final game to finish on top of the points table, following earlier wins in the competition against Argentina and Australia .

On Saturday, they fought back from three to one tries down against their New Zealand counterparts to draw and win the title. The coach, Kevin Foote, felt there had been 'real growth' in the team's game, particularly in their physicality and kicking game compared to previous encounters with New Zealand.

However, breakdown efficiency and ball security were areas where they could be better, especially ahead of the U20 World Championship later this year. The team's performance was praised by Captain Riley Norton, who had another solid game at No 5 lock. Despite the draw being bittersweet, the broader objective had been achieved, and the experience would serve them well going forward





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Junior Boks U20 Rugby Championship New Zealand Argentina Australia Kevin Foote Riley Norton Breakdown Efficiency Ball Security Physicality Kicking Game U20 World Championship

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