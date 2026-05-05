Junior Bok U20 Rugby Championship success: Coach Foote credits growth, grit

Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote highlights the impact of increased preparation time and unwavering support from SARU as key factors in the team’s recent success at the U20 Rugby Championship, including a dominant win over Australia.

The Junior Springboks are experiencing a resurgence in form, marked by consecutive victories in the U20 Rugby Championship. Head coach Kevin Foote attributes this success to the comprehensive support and investment from the South Africa n Rugby Union ( SARU ), which has allowed for significantly increased preparation time and game exposure for the team.

This enhanced preparation contrasts sharply with previous years where limited opportunities hindered their performance. The team’s recent 56-17 triumph over Australia U20s followed an opening win against Argentina, placing them in a strong position on the points table with 10 points. Foote emphasized the importance of playing as many matches as possible to adequately prepare players for high-stakes tournaments, highlighting a schedule that included games against university teams, club sides in Georgia, and South African provincial and academy teams.

This continuity and time spent together have been crucial in fostering team cohesion and building confidence. The support from SARU extends beyond game time, encompassing access to excellent facilities in Stellenbosch, further contributing to the team’s positive environment and performance.

The Junior Springboks had faced a period of underachievement, missing out on the U20 Rugby Champs in 2024 and 2023, but they dramatically turned things around last year by winning the World Rugby title in Italy, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament and defeating the Junior All Blacks in the final. However, a slow start in the 2025 U20 Rugby Championship, with losses to Australia and New Zealand, resulted in a third-place finish.

This year’s turnaround is a testament to the impact of the increased preparation and support. The team’s current momentum and strong position in the championship provide a significant advantage as they prepare for the upcoming World Junior Championships in Georgia. A final match against the Junior All Blacks on Saturday presents an opportunity to secure an unbeaten championship title and further solidify their confidence heading into the global competition.

Foote specifically acknowledged the unwavering support of SARU, praising their commitment to providing the team with the resources and facilities necessary to succeed. He believes that the talent within South African rugby, combined with ample preparation, is a winning formula. The results speak for themselves, demonstrating the positive impact of SARU’s investment in the Junior Springboks program.

The team’s ability to consistently perform at a high level is a direct result of the opportunities afforded to them, allowing them to develop their skills and build a strong team dynamic. The contrast between their recent successes and past struggles underscores the importance of sustained support and investment in youth rugby development. The Junior Springboks are now poised to continue their winning streak and represent South Africa with pride on the international stage.

The team’s journey from a period of underperformance to championship contenders is an inspiring story of dedication, resilience, and the power of strategic investment in youth rugby. The upcoming match against the Junior All Blacks is not only a chance to secure an unbeaten championship but also a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their preparations for the World Junior Championships in Georgia, where they will aim to defend their title and further establish themselves as a force in international junior rugby.

The commitment from SARU has been instrumental in this transformation, providing the team with the platform to showcase their talent and achieve their full potential





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