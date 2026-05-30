June 2026 Older Person Grants: Revised Schedule, Eligibility Rules and New Service Kiosks

The Social Development Department announces a new payment date, stricter means testing and self‑service kiosks for the June 2026 Older Person Grants, amid leadership changes and continued efforts to curb fraud.

The Department of Social Development has released an updated schedule for the Older Person Grants for June 2026, and the changes are significant for beneficiaries across the country.

After a period of turbulence within the agency, the payment cycle has returned to a regular four‑week rhythm, but the headlines have been dominated by the abrupt dismissal of Minister Sisisi Tolashe. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed former Transport Minister Sindisiwe Lydia Chikunga as interim head of the department, a move that signals uncertainty about any substantial policy shifts in the near term.

Nonetheless, the revised timetable offers a clear date for the next disbursement, a welcome development for seniors who depend on these funds to meet basic needs such as food, medicine and housing. The new system incorporates advanced queue‑management software and self‑service kiosks equipped with Wi‑Fi, allowing beneficiaries to check their status and receive updates without enduring long lines at regional offices.

In parallel, SASSA continues its rigorous cross‑checking of applicant information with other government databases, a process designed to identify over‑payments and fraudulent claims. Those found to be receiving grants to which they are not entitled will be required to repay the amounts with interest, reinforcing the department's commitment to fiscal responsibility. The eligibility criteria have been tightened, with revised asset and means‑testing thresholds that were adjusted earlier this year.

Prospective claimants must now provide a complete set of documents, including final liquidation and distribution accounts, and any medical certificates must be certified by a commissioner of oaths before the application can be processed. Support mechanisms remain in place for the most vulnerable groups, including the elderly, the infirm and residents of remote rural areas.

Although there is no online portal for submitting applications, applicants can obtain assistance by visiting a local SASSA office and presenting the required paperwork, which includes a letter from a qualified doctor where health issues are relevant. If an application is approved, retroactive payments will be made back to the date of the first submission. Conversely, if a claim is rejected, applicants have the right to appeal the decision and may receive further guidance on how to address any deficiencies.

Contact details for SASSA regional offices have been made more accessible, though reports of long waiting times persist. Beneficiaries are encouraged to plan their visits carefully and to use the new kiosk facilities where possible to reduce the burden of physical queues. The overall aim of these adjustments is to ensure that the grant programme remains sustainable while still delivering essential support to South Africa's older population





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Older Person Grants Social Development Eligibility Changes Self Service Kiosks Fiscal Responsibility

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