Julius Malema Threatens Legal Action Over Rumours of Affair with Duduzile Zuma

A summary of Julius Malema's threat to sue an X user for claiming he is having an affair with Duduzile Zuma. The article covers the initial social media post, Malema's response, the context of previous legal actions against gossip, and the wider debate on free speech and political defamation.

EFF leader Julius Malema has issued a strong response to rumours circulating on social media suggesting he is involved in an extramarital affair with Duduzile Zuma , daughter of former President Jacob Zuma .

The controversy ignited after a user on X, formerly Twitter, accused Malema of praising his so-called side chick. Malema, known for his combative stance on such matters, not only denied the allegations but also threatened legal action against the individual responsible. This incident highlights the volatile nature of political discourse on social media platforms in South Africa and the frequent blurring of lines between political commentary and personal defamation.

The initial rumour emerged in the comments of a supportive post Malema made towards Duduzile Zuma following her reported ousting from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, founded by her father. In his post, Malema expressed solidarity, writing, Nothing new, you have seen it all and still emerged victorious. I won't ask you to be strong because I know you are strong. You have been strong since you were a young girl, dealing with adult issues.

While many interpreted this as a standard political show of support, some users speculated about a deeper, personal relationship. One user, Jeff Ngobeni, directly referred to Duduzile as Malema's side chick in a now-deleted tweet, prompting Malema's furious reaction. Malema did not let the accusation slide. He publicly called out Ngobeni, demanding an apology and threatening to take the matter to court.

Under pressure, Ngobeni deleted the post and issued a statement that was both a retraction and a defiant critique, writing, I deleted the post, freedom of speech is compromised in the presence of the likes of papa Ratanang who bullies and insults others but can't take the same punch when directed to them. I hereby state that as the citizens of South Africa who are against the cult, we know what we know.

This exchange underscores a recurring pattern: Malema often employs aggressive rhetoric against opponents but frames any criticism directed at him as an unacceptable violation of free speech or personal dignity. This episode is not an isolated incident. It follows another recent controversy involving celebrity blogger Musa Khawula, who was forced to apologise after spreading false rumours about Malema's divorce.

Khawula ignored a court order to delete his tweets and refrain from further defamatory statements, leading to a contempt of court finding and a threat of imprisonment. His eventual apology, posted with a flippant caption like Askies neh, my sweet angel baby pie and a joke about voting EFF to avoid prison, was seen by many as insincere and indicative of the casual, often reckless, nature of gossip in the digital age.

These cases together paint a picture of a public figure who aggressively defends his personal reputation through legal means while routinely engaging in personal attacks himself. The broader implications extend beyond one rumour. For Malema, the legal threat is a strategic move to deter future gossip and reinforce a perception of strength. For his supporters, it is a justified defence against malicious slander.

For critics, it is evidence of a thin skin and an attempt to suppress legitimate scrutiny. The incident also raises questions about the limits of free speech on social media, the role of political figures in managing their public images, and the pervasive culture of rumour-mongering that thrives online. As South Africa's political landscape remains highly charged, such personal scandals, whether true or fabricated, will continue to be weaponised by both allies and adversaries





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Julius Malema Duduzile Zuma EFF MK Party Jacob Zuma Rumour Defamation Legal Action Social Media X South Africa

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