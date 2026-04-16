Julius Malema Sentenced to Five Years Imprisonment for Firearm Offenses

EFF leader Julius Malema has been sentenced to five years in prison without the option of a fine for the public discharge of a firearm. The conviction stems from a 2018 incident during an EFF rally. Reactions to the sentencing are divided, with some welcoming the accountability and others expressing shock and concern about the consistency of legal application. Malema intends to appeal the conviction and sentence.

Julius Malema , the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ), has been sentenced to five years in prison without the option of a fine following his conviction for the public discharge of a firearm. The sentencing proceedings took place at the East London Regional Court in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape, on April 16, 2026.

This conviction stems from a viral video recorded in July 2018, which depicted Malema firing what appeared to be a rifle during the EFF’s fifth-anniversary celebrations held at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane. Malema was found guilty on multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful discharge of a firearm, failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person or property, and reckless endangerment to a person or property. The court handed down a sentence of five years imprisonment for the first offense, two years for the second count, and imposed a R20,000 fine or six months imprisonment for the remaining three charges. Reactions to the conviction and sentencing have been markedly divided, with prominent figures offering starkly contrasting viewpoints. The lobby group AfriForum, which initiated the complaint, welcomed the outcome. CEO Kallie Kriel stated that Malema and the EFF had acted with impunity during the 2018 celebrations and emphasized that the ruling underscored the significance of legal consequences for public officials. Kriel added that the judgment reinforces accountability and equality before the law, noting that despite an eight-year delay, persistence had led to justice. He cautioned that the ruling should serve as a warning to all individuals, particularly politicians, who contravene the law, asserting that they will be held accountable. Similarly, Cape Town Mayor and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis lauded the sentencing, highlighting its reinforcement of legal compliance and public safety. He declared that no one is above the law and that restoring law and order should be a national priority, given the rampant gun violence in South Africa. Hill-Lewis expressed his welcome of Malema's sentencing as a means to rebuild faith in the criminal justice system. Conversely, in a seemingly defiant response following the court's decision, social media personality Musa Khawula alluded to a Beyoncé hit with the phrase 'I ain’t sorry' in what appeared to be a jab at the EFF. In contrast to the celebratory reactions from some quarters, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi expressed profound shock at the sentencing. While affirming his commitment to the principle of equality before the law and acknowledging his own past reflections on mistakes, Vavi articulated concern that this principle had not been applied consistently. He stated that the outcome left him questioning whether the standard of equality before the law had been upheld, suggesting a potential inconsistency in its application. Addressing EFF supporters outside the East London Regional Court, Malema expressed gratitude for their unwavering support. He launched a sharp critique of Magistrate Twanet Olivier’s remarks regarding the financial cost of the trial to taxpayers, alleging that she had failed to properly engage with the legal arguments. Malema further insinuated that the magistrate's comments transcended legal reasoning, reflecting political or emotional biases. Escalating his criticism, the EFF leader accused the magistrate of bias and suggested that the judgment might have been influenced by an 'invisible hand,' implying it was not independently authored. Malema also criticized state prosecutor Joel Cesar, describing him as arrogant and suffering from 'short man syndrome.' Malema unequivocally confirmed his intention to challenge both his conviction and sentence, indicating his willingness to pursue the matter to higher courts, including the Constitutional Court, if necessary. He declared his intention to no longer appear before Magistrate Olivier, stating, 'I will no longer appear before that ugly white face. I’m going to the highest court, where they don’t use emotions; they use the law.





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Julius Malema EFF Sentencing Firearm Possession Court Case

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