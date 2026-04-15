Julius Malema Faces Sentencing in Gun Case, Claims Political Targeting

EFF leader Julius Malema is set to learn his fate this week in a gun case. A guilty verdict and a potential prison sentence of over 12 months could cost him his parliamentary seat, fueling claims of political persecution.

The political landscape in South Africa is set for a dramatic turn as Julius Malema , leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ), faces sentencing this week in a gun case . The KuGompo City Magistrates Court will hear final arguments on pre-sentencing, with the final sentencing expected on Thursday. Malema was found guilty of violating gun laws during the EFF 's 2018 anniversary celebrations, where he fired shots in the air. The legal implications of the sentencing are significant, as a sentence exceeding 12 months in prison would result in Malema losing his seat as a parliamentarian. This case has ignited a political firestorm, with Malema claiming the charges are politically motivated and aimed at silencing him. He asserts that powerful figures are trying to orchestrate his imprisonment.

Malema has publicly stated his belief that his legal troubles are part of a broader political maneuver designed to remove him from the political arena. He addressed a media briefing last week, stating, 'So you can see that someone is doing everything in their power to put me in jail. So I have no problem with that. It’s legal battles that we’ll fight.' He anticipates a determined effort to secure a conviction, stating, 'They are coming for a kill, but we’ll meet at the courtroom.' He is prepared for the legal fight ahead and has confidence that an appeal will suspend any jail sentence if it exceeds 12 months, allowing him to continue his parliamentary duties pending the outcome of the appeal. Malema's remarks reflect a combative stance, suggesting he will not be deterred by the court's decision, regardless of the severity of the sentence. He also mentioned that even if he loses his parliamentary seat, he will continue to serve in the 'people’s parliament' at Winnie House, which is, according to him, where the true political representation should happen.

Simultaneously, the Public Protector has cleared President Ramaphosa concerning the remarks made by Steenhuisen in the Oval Office. This case has been a source of public and media attention. Malema's case underscores the intricate interplay of law and politics in South Africa, where legal proceedings can have profound effects on the careers of prominent political figures. The outcome of his sentencing this week will have significant repercussions, not just for Malema personally but also for the EFF and the broader political climate. Malema anticipates a legal struggle ahead, suggesting that he is prepared to appeal any ruling and will continue to function within parliament if possible. He has maintained a defiant tone, viewing the prosecution as an attempt to undermine his political influence, further indicating that he will not back down and will remain in the political sphere even if he is no longer a formal member of parliament. The case exemplifies the increasingly tense political atmosphere within South Africa, where legal and political arenas often clash





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