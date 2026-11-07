Julius Malema Defies Resignation Calls After EFF 2026 Election Losses

EFF leader Julius Malema vows to stay as calls for his removal grow, blaming an international smear campaign and AfriForum for the party's sharp decline in the 2026 local government elections.

EFF leader Julius Malema has firmly rejected demands for his resignation following the party's significant electoral setback in the 2026 local government elections, declaring that any attempt to remove him is a coordinated effort to destroy the movement. Speaking to the media at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand on Saturday, Malema issued a stark warning to critics, stating that opponents must 'kill him first' before they could dismantle the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Malema Defends Leadership Against Removal Calls

The EFF leader characterized suggestions that he should step down as a direct attack on the party's survival rather than a genuine call for internal succession. Malema acknowledged that leadership changes are inevitable but insisted that current calls for his departure were motivated by a desire to undermine the organization. He argued that removing him would not save the party but would instead facilitate its destruction by those who seek to eliminate its political influence.

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Malema described the EFF as a 'well-oiled machine' that remains resilient despite what he perceives as systematic efforts to weaken it. He dismissed the idea that his exit would lead to organic growth for the party, framing the narrative as an attempt to 'kill the EFF' through its most prominent figure. The leader maintained that the party's institutional strength does not depend solely on his personal tenure.

Blames AfriForum And International Smear Campaigns

Malema attributed the party's sharp decline in support to an international smear campaign orchestrated by right-wing lobby group AfriForum. He accused the group of traveling to the United States to denounce the EFF to the White House, alleging they promoted narratives of 'white genocide' in South Africa to damage the party's electoral prospects. Malema framed this external interference as a victory for forces that sought to delegitimize the EFF's political standing on the global stage.

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The EFF leader also criticized the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape, claiming that their operations were disrupted due to unpaid rent rather than political interference. He contrasted this situation with the EFF's own experience, insisting that his party has never faced similar administrative hurdles. This commentary was part of his broader defense against the election results, which showed the EFF trailing significantly behind other major parties.

Election Results And MK Party Gains

As of 2:15 pm on Saturday, with 98% of the national vote counted, the IEC results dashboard placed the EFF at 6.25%, securing 490 seats but holding no leading or controlled councils. The MK Party, led by Jacob Zuma, secured third place with 9.61% of the vote and 694 seats, overtaking the EFF in the national standings. Malema acknowledged the scale of the setback but framed the outcome as evidence of the consolidation of white supremacy and right-wing forces in the 2026 local government election.

Malema launched a direct attack on the MK Party, dismissing Jacob Zuma's organization as a regional faction that operates along tribal lines. He described the MK Party as resembling 'Bantustans' that exist only regionally and lack a national footprint. Malema insisted that the EFF remained a truly national organization with a presence across the country, capable of recovering its lost support despite the current deficit in council seats.

Ward Level Growth And Future Recovery

Despite the national decline, Malema highlighted specific gains at the ward level, noting an increase in victories from 19 in the previous election cycle to 37 in 2026. He pointed to progress in several provinces, including a rise in ward wins in the North West from three to ten. In Mpumalanga, the party secured seven wards for the first time, having won none in the 2021 local government elections.

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Malema also emphasized the party's performance in Marikana, describing it as the EFF's 'home' base where they took two wards from the ANC. He argued that these local gains demonstrated the party's continued accountability to people where they live. The leader concluded that while the setbacks must be confronted honestly, the party has grown in areas where councillors are held directly accountable by the community every day.