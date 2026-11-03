Julian Julies Launches 1812 Movement to Run for Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor

Reformed gangster Julian Julies launches the 1812 Movement to contest the Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral election, promising self-funded community projects and gang violence reduction.

Julian Julies, a former high-ranking general of the notorious 26 gang, has announced his candidacy for mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality. The 47-year-old, who describes himself as a reformed gangster and rehabilitated drug user, is running as the leader of the newly formed 1812 Movement. He officially launched his political bid ahead of the upcoming local government elections, positioning himself as a unique candidate with a criminal past transformed into a public service mission.

The 1812 Movement Launch Details

The 1812 Movement is a self-funded political entity that will appear on the ballot papers for the Wednesday local government elections. Julies, who serves as the number one candidate on the party's proportional representation list, is also contesting Ward 11. This specific ward comprises Schauderville, Korsten, Sidwell, Gelvan Park, Parkside, parts of Newton Park, Cotswold, Young Park, and Sydenham. Julies emphasizes that the movement operates independently without external financial backers, relying entirely on his personal resources to fund its activities and campaigns.

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History With Patriotic Alliance

Julies's transition into politics was triggered by a dispute with Gayton McKenzie, the leader of the Patriotic Alliance. According to Julies, he was appointed as the PA national chairperson in 2024 and tasked with recruiting gang members from prisons to vote for the party in exchange for a five-year amnesty. He claims he was promised a plane ticket to Johannesburg by McKenzie but was instead ignored, an experience he describes as being blue-ticked. This incident prompted his resignation and the decision to establish his own political vehicle to pursue his mayoral ambitions.

Rise to Social Media Prominence

Julies gained significant public attention through TikTok, where he accumulated approximately 170,000 followers by August 2024. His content utilizes Fanakalo, a pidgin language developed on South African mines in the 1800s, and Sabela, a secret code created by numbers gangs in prisons. His top three videos, which focus on stopping gun violence and drug abuse, have generated millions of views. He attributes his viral success to the authenticity of his message and his ability to connect with youth through these culturally specific linguistic frameworks.

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Symbolism and Core Ideology

The ideological foundation of the 1812 Movement draws from Mambazo, whom Julies identifies as the movement's spiritual founder. Mambazo is credited with recruiting young men to resist colonial oppression and unifying diverse ethnic groups through a shared language. Julies explains that the party's colors hold specific meanings: green represents the land, red symbolizes the blood of fallen heroes, and white stands for peace. He views this historical context as essential for creating a unified force capable of addressing community challenges.

Community Investment Plans

Julies has pledged to allocate R1 million annually from his own pocket to support his constituents, explicitly stating that these funds will not come from government coffers. A significant portion of this investment targets the spinning and stance communities, which are youth-driven subcultures centered on custom vehicles and automotive stunts. He plans to provide R200,000 to each of these communities and has committed to securing land for the spinning community to operate their activities. Julies asserts that the 1812 Movement is the only political entity capable of stopping gangsterism with immediate effect.