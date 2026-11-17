Germany manager Juergen Klopp urges FIFA to replace Gianni Infantino, claiming the organization has deteriorated under his leadership compared to the era of Sepp Blatter.

Juergen Klopp, the head coach of the Germany National Team, has called for the immediate removal of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, asserting that the world football governing body has declined significantly since taking office. The German manager stated that Infantino has made the organization worse than it was under the disgraced former chief Sepp Blatter during a press conference held on Sunday.

Klopp's Criticism of Infantino Leadership

Klopp delivered these sharp remarks just one day before Germany is scheduled to play against the Netherlands in the Nations League. He emphasized that the prevailing sentiment among football stakeholders is that a change in leadership is necessary for the sport to improve. Despite his strong stance, Klopp noted that he never believed the situation could deteriorate further after Blatter, yet admitted that someone has indeed managed to achieve that negative outcome.

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Historical Context of FIFA Leadership Changes

Gianni Infantino, who shares Swiss nationality with his predecessor, was elected as FIFA president in 2016 following a massive corruption scandal that forced Blatter to step down. Blatter later faced criminal charges in Switzerland regarding a two-million-Swiss-franc payment made to former UEFA president Michel Platini. The former Swiss football official was eventually acquitted in that specific criminal case, marking a complex legal history for the organization's past leadership.

Stakeholder Views and Financial Interests

Klopp expressed confidence that a new leader could restore integrity to the governing body if there are individuals who care deeply about the future of football without being driven by financial gain. He suggested that if such people were to come together and nominate one of their own for the presidency, it would be highly beneficial for the global game. This comment highlights a broader concern about the influence of money in high-level football administration.

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Recent Controversies and Upcoming Election

Infantino has faced significant public criticism, particularly in July, following an unsuccessful attempt to introduce private investors into a new FIFA commercial entity. This proposed structure would have held rights linked to major competitions, including the World Cup, raising concerns among traditional football supporters about privatization. The FIFA president is currently up for re-election in March 2027 and has publicly vowed to remain in his position despite the growing backlash.

Impact on German Football and Future Steps

The timing of Klopp's comments, coinciding with a major international fixture, underscores the tension between national team coaches and global administrators. While the Germany coach believes a change is sensible, the next leadership transition is not scheduled for over two years. The football community will likely continue to monitor Infantino's tenure closely as questions about the direction of the sport persist.