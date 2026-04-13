Judicial Service Commission to Begin Interviews for Supreme Court of Appeal Vacancies

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is set to commence interviews for multiple positions at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), facing scrutiny due to judgment delays and past procedural issues. The process involves six candidates competing for three vacancies, with a key focus on experienced figures like Judge Nkosinathi Chili, who has handled high-profile cases. The upcoming interviews are critical for addressing existing challenges within the judiciary.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is scheduled to commence interviews for various judicial positions within the nation's superior courts starting this Monday. The interviews, to be held in Sandton, will focus on six candidates vying for three vacant positions at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

This process unfolds against a backdrop of increasing scrutiny, particularly from organizations such as Judges Matter, which has voiced concerns regarding the protracted delays in the delivery of judgments. These delays have been attributed, in part, to a perceived understaffing within the judiciary. The upcoming interviews for the SCA vacancies are, in essence, a revisiting of the October 2025 JSC session. That session proved inconclusive, ending in a deadlock where the commission was unable to reach a consensus on a single candidate. This failure was attributed to a malfunctioning voting system, highlighting the challenges the commission faces in its selection processes. The pressure is on to rectify past issues and ensure a more efficient and effective selection of judicial personnel. One prominent candidate who will be undergoing the interview process is KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court judge Nkosinathi Chili. Judge Chili boasts a distinguished legal career spanning over three decades, a journey that began as a court interpreter. His extensive experience includes serving as acting deputy judge president in the KZN High Court during 2023, along with acting appointments at the SCA in both 2024 and 2025. This wealth of experience positions him as a strong contender for the SCA vacancies. Judge Chili is also recognized for his involvement in presiding over a number of high-profile cases, including the complex arms deal matter that implicated former statesman Jacob Zuma. His deep understanding of legal principles, combined with his experience in handling sensitive and significant cases, underscores his suitability for higher judicial office. The JSC’s decision will undoubtedly be influenced by the candidates’ experience, their understanding of the law, and their ability to handle the responsibilities of the higher courts. The JSC's approach to these interviews is crucial, given the critical role the SCA plays in the country's legal system. The SCA serves as the final court of appeal in many cases, making the selection of competent and experienced judges of utmost importance. The successful appointment of qualified individuals will contribute to the efficiency of the court system and ensure timely delivery of justice. The interviews are therefore expected to be rigorous, encompassing a thorough evaluation of each candidate's qualifications, experience, and suitability for the roles. The JSC is expected to be under pressure to conduct a fair and transparent process. The commission will need to carefully consider not only the candidates' legal acumen but also their ability to make fair and unbiased judgments. This scrutiny will be important for restoring public trust in the judiciary, which is a key pillar of democracy. The outcome of these interviews will significantly impact the functioning of the SCA and, more broadly, the administration of justice within the country. The nation will closely monitor the selection process to ensure that it meets the highest standards of integrity and transparency





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