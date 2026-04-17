Judicial Commission Upholds Misconduct Finding Against Eastern Cape Judge President

A gender-based violence expert applauds the Judicial Service Commission's decision to find Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge guilty of gross misconduct following allegations of sexual harassment. The expert emphasizes the pervasive nature of such behavior in workplaces and calls for strengthened policies.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has delivered a significant ruling, finding Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge guilty of gross misconduct. This decision, lauded by gender-based violence expert Lisa Vetten, stems from allegations brought forth by Andiswa Mengo, a secretary within the Makhanda High Court. Mengo accused Judge Mbenenge of sexually harassing her over an extended period, spanning from approximately June 2021 to November 2022.

Vetten, a recognized authority on gender-based violence, expressed her approval of the JSC's outcome, highlighting its crucial role in re-evaluating the initial findings. She explained that the Commission's detailed reconsideration of the evidence led to a reversal of the Tribunal's earlier conclusion. The Tribunal had initially found Judge Mbenenge guilty of misconduct but stopped short of gross misconduct, citing a lack of proven sexual harassment and power imbalance. However, the JSC's renewed scrutiny of the evidence effectively stated that the Tribunal had erred in its assessment, thereby validating the seriousness of the misconduct.

This ruling by the JSC is particularly noteworthy as it underscores the persistent challenges faced by women in reporting and navigating cases of workplace harassment. Vetten emphasized that such behavior is regrettably widespread, although the true extent remains difficult to quantify. She pointed to the inherent difficulties individuals encounter when attempting to report these incidents, as well as the emotionally taxing nature of the ensuing hearings, a sentiment that she believes was palpable in the Mbenenge matter. The arduous process of bringing such accusations to light and enduring the subsequent proceedings can deter many from seeking justice, creating an environment where perpetrators may feel emboldened.

The implications of the JSC's findings extend far beyond the specific case of Judge Mbenenge. Vetten stated that this decision sends a powerful message to other judicial officers and individuals in positions of authority across the country, serving as a clear indication that such misconduct will not be tolerated. The ruling is expected to reinforce accountability within the judiciary and potentially encourage a more proactive approach to addressing grievances. Furthermore, Vetten stressed the broader societal impact, urging workplaces beyond the legal fraternity to critically examine and strengthen their own internal policies and procedures related to harassment and misconduct. The case serves as a stark reminder that the creation of safe and respectful working environments is a shared responsibility, requiring robust frameworks and a commitment to enforcing them rigorously. The JSC's decisive action in this matter contributes to a broader discourse on accountability, gender equality, and the imperative for justice in all spheres of professional life.

The process of addressing allegations of misconduct within the judiciary is inherently complex and demands meticulous attention to detail and fairness. The Judicial Service Commission's role in overseeing the conduct of judges is paramount to maintaining public trust and the integrity of the legal system. In the case of Judge President Mbenenge, the complainant's allegations, detailed over a significant period, warranted thorough investigation. The initial ruling by the Tribunal, which categorized the misconduct as less severe, clearly did not satisfy the JSC's commitment to upholding the highest standards of judicial conduct. The Commission's decision to revisit and overturn this finding underscores its dedication to ensuring that justice is not only served but is seen to be served, especially in cases involving potential abuse of power and authority. The expert testimony and analysis provided by Lisa Vetten have been instrumental in contextualizing the significance of this ruling within the larger societal battle against gender-based violence and workplace harassment. Her insights highlight the systemic nature of these issues and the critical need for continuous vigilance and improvement in reporting mechanisms and policy enforcement. The Eastern Cape Judge President's finding of gross misconduct is therefore not merely an isolated disciplinary action but a signal that established institutions are prepared to confront and address deeply entrenched problems.





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Gender-Based Violence Judicial Misconduct Sexual Harassment Workplace Policies Judicial Service Commission

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