The Western Cape High Court has set aside the Section 89 independent panel report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer over the Phala Phala farm theft. Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza will study the judgment and its implications for the impeachment process.

The Western Cape High Court has set aside the Section 89 independent panel report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer over the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

Judges Set Aside Panel Report Finding President Liable

The unanimous judgment was delivered on Wednesday by a full bench of Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, Judge Mark Sher and Judge Ncumisa Mayosi. Judge President Mabindla-Boqwana said the three judges agreed and wrote one judgment as the court. President Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza will study the judgment. In a statement, the Presidency said Ramaphosa noted the judgment and would study the court's decision.

Also read Western Cape High Court sets aside Section 89 Phala Phala report, ending Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry

In line with his respect for the rule of law including judicial independence, President Ramaphosa will study the decision of the court, the Presidency said. Didiza also noted the judgment and said she would study it and its immediate implications for the National Assembly and its Impeachment Committee. The Speaker said she would study the judgment with a view to giving effect to the court's order.

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The court reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside both the panel report and any steps the National Assembly took because of it. Each party was ordered to pay its own costs, including the costs of the earlier interdict application and the application for leave to appeal that followed.

The independent panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, concluded in November 2022 that the information before it showed prima facie that Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation or serious misconduct on all four charges arising from the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo on February 9 2020. The court found the panel never made the finding the rules required of it.

Court Finds Panel Failed To State Sufficient Evidence

Judge President Mabindla-Boqwana said the panel did not state in its report that there was sufficient evidence showing that the president committed a serious violation or serious misconduct, only that the information before it prima facie disclosed a case to answer. Ramaphosa had approached the Western Cape High Court earlier this year to have the report reviewed and set aside.

His legal team submitted that the panel misunderstood its mandate and scope, stating that an impeachment process should require sufficient evidence rather than a prima facie case. His legal team also urged the court to dismiss Arthur Fraser's Phala Phala affidavit as mere say-so. They argued the panel relied on unverified hearsay and untested information about the robbery. Ramaphosa's application followed an earlier interdict in July, which stopped the impeachment inquiry from holding public hearings pending Wednesday's judgment.

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Parliament's Impeachment Committee has been unable to commence public hearings into the Phala Phala saga until the High Court decides whether the report it is relying on should be set aside. Wednesday's judgment will have serious implications for the impeachment process and deciding whether the investigation continues. The Section 89 Impeachment Committee is also scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss another court ruling, which dismissed an application challenging the removal of Advocate Thandazani Madonsela SC as chief evidence leader.

The African Legal Professionals Association says the decision to withdraw advocate Thandazani Griffiths Madonsela SC's recommendation was irrational and undermined the independence of the process. The association has asked the Constitutional Court to overturn the ruling on the removal of advocate Madonsela SC as Phala Phala evidence leader.

Convicts Return To Court As Impeachment Hinges On Ruling

Meanwhile, the two people convicted in the Phala Phala farm theft case are expected back in the Modimolle Regional Court on Friday for pre-sentencing proceedings. A third accused, Ndili, is also part of that case. Should the court rule in Ramaphosa's favour on Wednesday morning, the committee is unlikely to continue, since the independent panel said what it is relying on will have no legal standing.

The judgment therefore has significant implications for the parliamentary impeachment process arising from the theft of foreign currency at Ramaphosa's Limpopo game farm in February 2020.