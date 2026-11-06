Durban court denies Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla bid to drop July unrest terrorism charges

Judge Mbuzeni Mathenjwa denied Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's application to have terrorism charges linked to the July 2021 unrest dropped, so the case will proceed. Her father, former president Jacob Zuma, was in court to support her.

Durban High Court judge Mbuzeni Mathenjwa on Friday denied Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's application to have terrorism charges linked to the July 2021 civil unrest dropped, meaning the case will proceed.

Former president Jacob Zuma was in the Durban High Court on Friday to support his daughter. He had been ill for several weeks and made a public appearance at the MK Party rally at the weekend. The charges stem from the wave of public violence that spread across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021, in the wake of Jacob Zuma's arrest for his absence from the State Capture Commission.

Also read Court dismisses Zuma-Sambudla’s bid to withdraw charges against her

Zuma Daughter Defence Counsel Arguments

At the time, Zuma-Sambudla reposted images and videos of the violence on X, with captions including Amandla and We See You. She insists this was simply a greeting. Her defence counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu, argued that the state is targeting her because she is the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma. He said many people had retweeted Zuma-Sambudla's posts but were not charged, and questioned why the state had only charged his client.

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Mpofu argued that the tweets made by his client could not be proved to be incitement. He described the state's evidence on the We See You tweets as laughable, and challenged the state to prove that someone broke the law because of Zuma-Sambudla's social media posts. The state referred to Zuma-Sambudla's influence at the time, while conceding that legal parameters around social media and what constitutes offences were still developing in South Africa and around the globe.

State Witnesses And Prosecutor Presentation

The state had called witnesses who gave strong testimony against Zuma-Sambudla. Prosecutor Mahendra Naidu presented the state's case. Zuma-Sambudla applied in October to have the matter discharged. Judgment in that application was due on Friday at the Durban High Court, and Mathenjwa's ruling means the terrorism charges will not be withdrawn.

The National Prosecuting Authority had argued there were reasonable grounds for Zuma-Sambudla to be convicted over the July unrest. With the discharge application denied, the case will now proceed.