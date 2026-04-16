Judge President Found Guilty of Gross Misconduct by Judicial Service Commission

The Judicial Service Commission has overturned a previous tribunal's finding, declaring Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge guilty of gross misconduct following accusations of sexual harassment by a court secretary. The JSC highlighted a significant power imbalance and Mbenenge's lack of remorse.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has delivered a significant verdict, finding Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge guilty of gross misconduct . This decision powerfully overturns a prior tribunal’s assessment, which had categorized his actions as merely “simple” misconduct. The case originated from a complaint lodged by Andiswa Mengo, a secretary at the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda, who brought forth accusations of sexual harassment against Judge President Mbenenge.

The initial tribunal, referred to as the JCT, had previously cleared Mbenenge of sexual harassment and the more severe charge of “gross” misconduct. However, it did find him guilty of what it termed “misconduct simpliciter,” a lesser offense. The JCT’s characterization of the exchange of WhatsApp messages between Judge President Mbenenge and Ms. Mengo was that it represented a “consensual, flirtatious relationship” that transpired during working hours. The JSC, in its thorough review, strongly disagreed with this assessment, highlighting the profound and undeniable power imbalance inherent in the relationship between a Judge President and a junior court staff member. This imbalance, the commission emphasized, was a critical factor that the JCT had failed to adequately consider. The JSC categorically rejected the tribunal’s conclusion that no sexual harassment had occurred. Its ruling pointed out that the tribunal had erroneously focused too heavily on whether the secretary had “welcomed” the advances made towards her. Instead, the JSC asserted, the tribunal should have concentrated on whether Mbenenge, occupying such a senior and influential position, should have been acutely aware that his conduct was fundamentally unacceptable and inappropriate. The JSC’s findings further noted a concerning lack of remorse demonstrated by Judge President Mbenenge regarding his actions. Moreover, it was observed that he failed to grasp the gravity of his responsibilities and the high ethical standards expected of his judicial office. The commission unequivocally stated, “The conduct concerned is serious and constitutes an affront to the propriety of judicial office and the values underpinning the constitution.” This powerful statement underscores the gravity with which the JSC views Mbenenge’s transgression. The commission went on to emphasize that Judge President Mbenenge’s pursuit of a sexual relationship with a subordinate staff member directly undermined the very core judicial values of integrity, accountability, and dignity. By elevating the classification of his misconduct to gross misconduct, the JSC has sent a clear and unambiguous message. It signifies that Mbenenge’s behavior was not merely a private indiscretion or a minor lapse in judgment, but rather a fundamental and serious breach of the stringent standards expected of any judge, particularly one in such a senior leadership role. While the JSC does not possess the direct authority to dismiss a judge, its finding carries immense weight. It serves as a formal and strong recommendation to the National Assembly, which is the body empowered to initiate impeachment proceedings. The commission’s definitive conclusion strongly implies that Judge President Mbenenge is no longer considered fit to hold the esteemed office of a judge. In a crucial departure from the tribunal’s earlier perspective, the JSC explicitly recommended a complete re-evaluation of the notion that the relationship between Mbenenge and Mengo was consensual. The commission definitively decided that, given the substantial and pervasive power disparity between them, the perceived “welcome” nature of the WhatsApp messages was legally irrelevant when assessing the appropriate standard of conduct for a judicial officer. This ruling reasserts the principle that consent in such unequal power dynamics is inherently compromised and cannot excuse or mitigate misconduct. The JSC’s comprehensive judgment reinforces the paramount importance of maintaining public trust and upholding the integrity of the judiciary, particularly in cases involving allegations of sexual harassment and abuse of power within the court system





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Judicial Service Commission Selby Mbenenge Gross Misconduct Sexual Harassment Power Imbalance

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