Judge Dismisses Zuma-Sambudla Section 174 Application in KZN High Court

Judge Mbuzeni Mathenjwa ruled that evidence in Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's terrorism case must be assessed holistically at trial end, not before proceedings conclude in Durban.

Judge Mbuzeni Mathenjwa dismissed Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's Section 174 application on Friday in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, ruling that the evidence must be assessed holistically at the end of the trial rather than at this stage. The application sought to have charges against her dismissed prematurely, but the presiding magistrate determined that such an evaluation is only appropriate after all testimony and exhibits have been fully presented and argued in court. This procedural decision ensures that the trial proceeds according to standard legal protocols without halting the judicial process based on early-stage arguments.

Core Details of Terrorism and Violence Charges

Zuma-Sambudla faces three counts - incitement to commit terrorism, public violence and violence under the Regulation of Gatherings Act - stemming from posts on her public X account before and during the July 2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which erupted after her father's arrest for contempt of court. The State called seven witnesses and presented social media posts, photographs, audio and video clips to substantiate these allegations during the preliminary hearing phase. The ruling does not constitute a finding of guilt, but rather determines that there is sufficient evidence to proceed to a full trial where the merits of each charge will be examined in detail.

Also read Court Dismisses Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's Discharge Application in Incitement Trial

Defense Arguments and State Evidence Strategy

Her defence team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu SC, argued the State had not established a prima facie case; the State called seven witnesses and presented social media posts, photographs, audio and video clips. The legal team for the former politician contended that the material presented was insufficient to warrant a trial, seeking immediate dismissal of all charges. However, the High Court found that the State had met the threshold requirement for proceeding, necessitating a comprehensive review of the evidence in its entirety during the main trial proceedings.

Election Results and Coalition Preparations

Speaking on the sidelines of his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's court appearance at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, Zuma said the MK Party was prepared to enter coalition arrangements where necessary, adding the party was "open" to working with others. With 71% of the provincial vote counted, the MK Party led with 34.55% of the vote and 264 council seats, ahead of the IFP on 21.96% and the ANC on 21.37%; the party had secured outright control of three municipalities and was leading in 11 others. The MKP held a commanding lead in eThekwini with 42.18% of the vote, but remained short of the 113 seats needed for an outright majority, while 13 municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal emerged as hung councils.

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Regional Election Shifts and ANC Decline

The ANC's Nelson Mandela Bay regional spokesperson, Bamanye Matiwane, said the results reflect a "significant decline" in support and amount to a "message" from residents still living with dry taps, failing infrastructure and unstable council politics. As at noon on Friday, the DA had secured 250 839 votes (44.79%), putting the party on course for an outright majority; the ANC, which entered the election level with the DA at around 40%, slumped to 25.7%. Matiwane attributed part of the collapse to ANC members and supporters who stayed home or voted elsewhere due to divisions during the candidate selection process. The South African Communist Party, which recently splintered from the ANC, received 3.04% or 17 044 votes.

National Coalition Talks and Market Reactions

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane told reporters at the national Results Operations Centre in Midrand that coalition talks remain premature, but the party is open to working with all parties "as long as we ensure stability". With vote counting ongoing, the ANC's national share had collapsed to below 32%, down from 45.59% in 2021; DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said his party had already drafted coalition agreements and proposed a "government of local unity" model to manage the roughly 160 hung councils the election is expected to produce. The rand weakened to R16.55/$ on Friday morning from R16.34 the previous day, as the dollar drew safe-haven demand following the steepest decline in US stocks since April 2025, triggered by fears of tighter scrutiny of the AI industry, particularly around data centre construction. Asian tech-heavy markets crumbled in sympathy, while investors also weighed the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections and its implications for the AI trade, tariffs and the US-Israeli conflict with Iran; the dollar index rose 0.25% to 101.76, though falling US Treasury yields capped further gains. Markets were also bracing for the US non-farm payrolls report later on Friday; fed funds futures scaled back the probability of a December rate hike to around 70% from more than 80% on Wednesday, following weekly jobless claims that fell to a 57-year low of 189 000.