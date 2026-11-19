A federal judge in Boston ruled that the Trump administration cannot bar federally funded HIV treatment providers from acknowledging patients' gender identity or providing gender-affirming care, siding with HIV medical associations that challenged the policy.

A federal judge in Boston has ruled that President Donald Trump's administration cannot bar healthcare providers who receive certain federal HIV-treatment funds from acknowledging the gender identity of their transgender patients or from providing them gender-affirming care.

US District Judge William Young issued the ruling on Thursday, siding with a group of national HIV medical associations and healthcare providers that challenged grant funding conditions imposed by the administration last year. The conditions followed Trump's executive order prohibiting federal funding for what he calls gender ideology. The lawsuit was filed in June by groups including the American Academy of HIV Medicine.

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Ryan White HIV Programme Funding Conditions

It challenged policies that the US Department of Health and Human Services adopted for the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Programme in response to Trump's order. The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Programme was created in 1990 by Congress to provide medical care for low-income and uninsured people living with HIV. Beginning in March, the Health Resources and Services Administration added funding conditions designed to implement Trump's executive order directing the US government to recognise only two sexes, male and female.

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The new grant conditions required providers to ensure funding would support activities using what the lawsuit described as sex-based definitions grounded in biological reality and not social or medical experimentation. The plaintiffs contend the policy violates a federal law called the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how federal agencies make, change and repeal regulations. The plaintiffs argued that the administration's changes conflicted with the Ryan White Programme's statutory mandate to provide comprehensive medical services to HIV patients.

That mandate historically has included hormone therapy for transgender people. The plaintiffs also said the conditions violated provisions of the US Constitution by discriminating based on transgender status and by restricting the speech of doctors who would not be able to refer to their patients by their preferred pronouns. Young, who was appointed by Republican president Ronald Reagan, had urged the administration at the end of a bench trial in September to settle the case.

Transgender Rights Policy Crackdown

But the administration rejected a settlement proposal from the plaintiffs, according to an October 2 court filing. The HIV funding policy change was part of Trump's broader crackdown on the rights of transgender people. Trump has banned transgender people from the military and barred passport applicants from designating their gender identities on the document. The US Supreme Court permitted those actions.

His administration also has moved to restrict gender-affirming care for transgender inmates in federal prisons. It has backed state laws banning transgender athletes from participating on female sports teams at public schools, including universities.