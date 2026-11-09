Judge Belinda Hartle Faces Tribunal Over Alleged Racist Slur and Swearing

A Judicial Conduct Tribunal will begin this week to probe a complaint that Eastern Cape High Court judge Belinda Hartle used a racist slur and swore at a court official. Hartle denies using the k-word but admits to using a single expletive not directed at the official.

A Judicial Conduct Tribunal will begin this week to investigate a complaint against Eastern Cape High Court judge Belinda Hartle over the alleged use of a racist slur and swearing at a court official.

The tribunal consists of retired Supreme Court of Appeal justices Boissie Mbha and Sharise Weiner and advocate Pule Seleka, who is the Legal Practice Council chair. The hearing is scheduled to start on Monday and run until November 18 in Sandton, Johannesburg. The tribunal will determine whether Hartle is guilty of gross misconduct. A gross misconduct finding by the tribunal, if endorsed by the Judicial Service Commission, could lead to a recommendation of impeachment to be voted on by parliament.

Also read Probe starts over judge Belinda Hartle’s alleged use of ‘k-word’

Potential Impeachment And Job Loss For Judge Hartle

If impeached, Hartle could lose her lifetime salary benefit and her job as a judge. The complaint was filed by court official Thozamile Semekazi. He alleged that Hartle hurled derogatory and racist remarks at him in the East London (now KuGompo City) high court chambers in May 2025. Hartle has denied the allegation before the Judicial Conduct Committee, which dealt with the matter before the JSC.

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Semekazi alleged he was belittled by the judge when he delivered a pile of case files to Hartle's office. The case files were delayed. According to Semekazi, Judge Hartle did not allow him to speak for himself. He said that while standing at the door facing inside her secretary's office, and while he was seated, she uttered the following words to his face: F**k you, p**s man.

He added that as she turned to look at her secretary, she continued with the insults and said, I am tired of Mafalala's staff, bloody f**king k****r. He described her voice as confident, loud, aggressive and firm. Semekazi said the judge later apologised to him. Hartle, before the JCC, denied using the k-word.

Judge Denies Racist Slur But Admits Expletive Use

She accepted that she used an expletive but said it was not directed at Semekazi. The judge said she had been dealing with delayed delivery of files for cases to be heard.

According to the JCC report, Hartle said: In my brief interaction with Mr Semekazi, who I did not expect to be seated in my secretary's office when I entered to inform her of the status of the trial I was hearing, I did inform him very firmly that I would not be accepting the chairload of files that was standing in the entrance to her office. It is my sharp rebuke that must have upset him.

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Hartle Claims Frustration Was Directed At Secretary Alone

Hartle also stated: My expression of frustration with regard to the registrar's abuse of my kindness was directed at Ms Frost and her alone. I used a single expletive. I hardly had time to consider who was present in her office before the word had slipped out. I immediately apologised to the stranger in our midst that I was sorry for the word.

Before the JCC, Hartle disputed ever using the k-word and accused Semekazi of grossly misrepresenting the interaction. She said the complaint constitutes an attempt to undermine her work and destroy her. The tribunal takes place months after Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge also faced a tribunal probing a complaint of sexual harassment against him lodged by a judge's secretary, Andiswa Mengo.