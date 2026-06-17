Jub Jub Maarohanye Granted Bail as Rape, Assault Charges Withdrawn

South African media personality Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has been released on R5,000 bail after a High Court urgent application. The National Prosecuting Authority withdrew charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault, citing no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution, following an incident involving an e-hailing driver and subsequent allegations from other women.

South Africa n TV presenter and rapper Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye has been granted bail of R5,000 following an urgent court application. The case stems from an incident on the East Rand where Maarohanye allegedly confronted an e-hailing driver , accused of kidnapping and firing shots during a dispute related to his girlfriend.

Initially scheduled for a Monday court appearance, the hearing was postponed to Wednesday without explanation, prompting Maarohanye's urgent petition to the Johannesburg High Court. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the bail grant and a postponement to June 22, 2026, in Germiston Magistrates' Court for further investigation. Previously, after Maarohanye spoke on social media, three other women came forward with similar allegations, leading to an arrest warrant. He subsequently handed himself over and was released on R10,000 bail.

However, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane later stated that after review, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions concluded there were no reasonable prospects for a successful prosecution on charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault, resulting in the withdrawal of those charges. The legal saga highlights complex interactions between public figures, the justice system, and social media's role in amplifying allegations.

While the criminal case has been dropped, the broader implications for Maarohanye's public image and career remain uncertain as he continues to face scrutiny stemming from the initial accusations and his actions on that Sunday. This development concludes a highly publicized chapter that captured national attention, raising questions about due process, the weight of evidence in such cases, and how the legal system navigates high-profile defendants.

The NPA's decision underscores the prosecutorial standard requiring a reasonable prospect of conviction, a threshold they determined was not met despite the serious nature of the original charges. The sequence of events-from the alleged crime, to the social media fallout, to the court maneuvers and ultimate withdrawal-illustrates the often-chaotic intersection of celebrity, law, and public opinion in South Africa.

Maarohanye's legal journey reflects a system where procedural rights, including urgent applications for bail and the ability to challenge prosecution decisions, are vigorously exercised even as the substantive case dissipates. The story also serves as a reminder of the serious consequences that can follow from personal disputes, especially when they involve weapons and accusations of gender-based violence, an issue of national concern.

Although the criminal charges are no longer proceeding, the incident has undeniably impacted Maarohanye's standing, with potential repercussions in both his media and music careers. Future actions may include civil suits or further investigations, but for now, the criminal matter isclosed, leaving a narrative of averted prosecution and lingering questions





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Jub Jub Maarohanye Bail National Prosecuting Authority Charges Withdrawn E-Hailing Driver Kidnapping Shooting Rape Attempted Murder Assault South Africa Germiston Magistrate's Court Johannesburg High Court

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