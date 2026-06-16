Jub Jub Arrested After Edenvale Incident, Charged with Pointing Object Resembling Firearm

Rapper and TV presenter Jub Jab, born Molemo Katleho Maarohanye, was arrested and charged after an altercation with an e-hailing driver in Edenvale. Police searched his home and seized a pellet gun. He was later released on bail following a High Court application. The NPA confirmed the details and the nature of the charge.

The rapper and television personality Maarohanye, widely recognized by his stage name Jub Jub , was taken into custody on Sunday following an incident with an e-hailing driver in Edenvale .

According to court records presented, law enforcement officers subsequently conducted a search at his residence where they confiscated a pellet gun. The arrest culminated in charges for pointing an object that could be reasonably mistaken for a firearm. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the release on bail of Molemo Katleho Maarohanye after an urgent application was brought before the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg.

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole articulated that the charges stem from the June 14, 2026 altercation and that the evidence submitted to the court justified both the seizure of the pellet gun and the arrest. The matter continues to draw public attention given Maarohanye's prominent profile in South African entertainment and media circles





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Jub Jub Molemo Katleho Maarohanye Edenvale E-Hailing Driver Pellet Gun Pointing Firearm Charge National Prosecuting Authority Bail Gauteng High Court

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