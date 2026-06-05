JT Poston surges to one-shot lead at Memorial after second-round 65

JT Poston carded a seven-under 65 at Muirfield Village to take a one-stroke lead over Ryan Gerard at the Memorial Tournament. Poston birdied six of the first eight holes and made key putts late, while Gerard stumbled with a three-putt bogey at the 18th. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy struggled in tough conditions.

JT Poston delivered a remarkable performance at the PGA Tour Memorial tournament, birdying six of the first eight holes and sinking crucial putts late in his round to secure a one-stroke lead after the second day.

Hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, Poston carded a seven-under-par 65, bringing his 36-hole total to nine-under 135. His rounded surge allowed him to overtake Ryan Gerard, who sat alone in second place. Poston credited his strong iron play and putting for the first-round effort, noting that early momentum made it easier to remain patient throughout a challenging round.

The win would mark his fourth PGA Tour title and his first since the 2024 Shriners Children's Open. Poston started his second round with a flourish, opening with a 22-foot birdie putt and following with another from 20 feet on the second hole. He continued his hot streak with a three-foot birdie at the par-three fourth and a 16-footer on the par-five fifth.

After a bogey at the sixth, he answered immediately with birdies from 17 feet at the seventh and 11 feet at the eighth. He described the conditions as tricky, with the wind making targets appear smaller. He seized a share of the lead with a seven-foot putt at the 13th and then took the solo lead with a 20-foot birdie at the 17th.

At the difficult 18th, he found bunkers with his first two shots but managed to salvage par by draining a 10-foot putt, finishing nine shots under the field average of 74. Poston emphasized the need to stay patient and take it one shot at a time, while acknowledging he could improve his driving accuracy. Gerard, who began the day as a co-leader, posted a solid 69 to finish on 136, just one stroke back.

He birdied three of the first six holes but faced a roller-coaster finish, recording two birdies and two bogeys over the final six holes. A three-putt bogey at the 18th prevented him from tying Poston. Despite the slip, Gerard expressed pride in his ability to grind from difficult positions, making key up-and-downs and maintaining focus throughout. American Sam Burns was third at 138, followed by England's Tommy Fleetwood at 140 and American Eric Cole at 141.

Several notable players struggled, including reigning U.S. Open champion JJ Spaun, who shot 77 to land at 144. World No. 2 and Masters champion Rory McIlroy had two bogeys and a double bogey in his last six holes, carding a 74 to reach 145. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, aiming to become the first player to win the same PGA Tour event three consecutive times since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic, shot 72 and also sat at 145.

Scheffler candidly admitted he did not hit the ball well, describing the day as tough and saying he felt he could have shot 90





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