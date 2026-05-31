JSE CEO Highlights Record Profit, Growing Foreign Ownership and Push for Modernisation as South Africa Emerges as Top Performing Market

JSE chief executive Valdene Reddy reports record R1 billion profit for 2025, a rise in non‑resident equity holdings to 32.9 percent, and R122 billion in foreign bond inflows, underscoring South Africa's appeal despite global turmoil. The exchange is modernising technology, expanding digital‑asset offerings and exploring alternative capital‑raising solutions while emphasizing public‑private collaboration and improved governance.

JSE chief executive Valdene Reddy told participants in the latest PSG Think Big webinar that the South African equity market is attracting unprecedented levels of capital, both from domestic investors and from abroad.

Since the 2024 national elections the JSE has been one of the best‑performing stock exchanges in the world, delivering more than two years of outperformance relative to global peers. The surge in demand is evident in the rising share of foreign ownership: non‑resident investors held 29.3 percent of JSE equity at the beginning of 2025 and that figure climbed to 32.9 percent by year‑end.

Fixed‑income markets have also benefited, with net foreign inflows into South African bonds reaching R122 billion in 2025. Reddy stressed that even though geopolitical tension - most notably the war in Iran - has rattled many international markets, South Africa's fundamentals continue to offer a compelling risk‑adjusted return profile. The JSE posted a record profit of R1 billion for 2025, a milestone that Reddy said reflects a broader shift in perception of the country's investment climate.

"The appeal factor for South Africa has never been stronger, and it is not simply a regional play," she said. She highlighted the role of a newly formed Government‑National Unity (GNU) and a deepening partnership between the public and private sectors in fostering a more predictable policy environment.

This collaborative framework, she argued, has helped to sustain systematic return generation and has encouraged a change in investor behaviour toward a more balanced, globally diversified portfolio that still includes a substantial re‑investment back into the domestic economy. Looking ahead, the exchange is focused on modernising its infrastructure and expanding its product suite. Reddy explained that the JSE is actively pursuing technology upgrades, digital‑asset offerings, and retail‑investor platforms to broaden its participant base.

While traditional listings have slowed and IPO activity has been muted in recent years, the bourse sees a pipeline of higher‑quality capital‑raising opportunities, including alternative financing mechanisms that go beyond the conventional listing model.

"We want to represent not just listings, but capital‑raising solutions for the entire ecosystem," she asserted. At the same time, the exchange aims to preserve robust governance standards, protect investor confidence, and ensure ease of access for new issuers.

Although the broader South African economy is still lagging - growth is projected at around one percent, far short of the five‑percent target needed to meet long‑term objectives - the CEO expressed optimism that continued public‑private collaboration will help to unlock the door to stronger economic performance. In summary, the JSE's recent financial results, rising foreign ownership, and strategic focus on technology and alternative capital solutions illustrate a renewed confidence in South Africa's markets.

The exchange's leadership believes that a deliberate, sustained narrative combined with concrete execution will cement the country's status as a credible, globally diversified investment destination, even as macro‑economic challenges remain. Additional developments in the country include a rural community where average monthly earnings reach R25,000 yet food prices exceed those in metropolitan areas such as Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

Johannesburg has secured a R3.8 billion loan to support municipal projects, and a new tax on vehicle‑license renewals has been introduced to broaden the fiscal base.





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Johannesburg Stock Exchange Foreign Investment Market Modernisation South African Economy Capital Raising

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