JSE and UK High Commission Partner to Boost Funding for South African SMMEs

A new partnership between the JSE and the UK High Commission aims to provide vital funding to South African Small and Medium Enterprises through the JSE’s private placement platform, addressing the country’s high SMME failure rate and strengthening UK-South Africa economic ties. The initiative comes amid diplomatic challenges with the US regarding G20 participation.

A significant collaboration between the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ( JSE ) and the UK High Commission is set to provide crucial funding opportunities for South Africa n Small and Medium Enterprises ( SMME s) through the JSE ’s private placement platform.

This partnership arrives at a critical juncture for South African businesses, as the nation grapples with alarmingly high SMME failure rates – a staggering 80% of these enterprises do not survive beyond their fifth year of operation. The initiative not only aims to bolster the local business landscape but also reinforces the strengthening economic ties between South Africa and the United Kingdom.

This development occurs against a backdrop of diplomatic challenges, notably the recent restriction imposed by the US government preventing South African officials from participating in G20 activities. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago were recently denied entry into the US, hindering their participation in a key G20 finance track meeting in Washington.

The collaborative effort builds upon a year-long partnership between the UK-South Africa Tech Hub and the JSE, manifested in the SME Rise Enterprise Accelerator Programme. The fifth iteration of this program was launched last week, welcoming twelve promising start-ups and tech-driven SMMEs. This comprehensive 12-month program is meticulously designed to equip these businesses with the necessary tools and knowledge to become investor-ready, successfully secure funding, and achieve sustainable growth.

A core component of the program is providing clear pathways to funding, facilitated through capital matching activities and direct access to the JSE’s private placements platform. The intention is to broaden fundraising options for start-ups by connecting them with diverse sources of capital and alternative financing solutions, leveraging the JSE’s extensive fundraising expertise as Africa’s largest stock exchange.

The program’s impact is already demonstrable, with previous cohorts reporting substantial double-digit increases in both revenue and employment, and collectively securing 65 new contract opportunities. This public-private partnership synergistically combines the JSE’s robust market infrastructure, the UK government’s extensive networks and support systems, and the specialized expertise of the private sector, maximizing the positive impact on local start-ups.

The commitment to strengthened cooperation between South Africa and the UK was formalized in 2024 with the agreement between South African Minister of International Relations & Cooperation Ronald Lamola and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to develop a joint UK-SA growth partnership. This has led to several concrete agreements aimed at increasing collaboration on trade and investment.

These include a new infrastructure partnership spearheaded by UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and South African Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, where the UK is providing support for the department’s initiatives to expedite the delivery of major infrastructure projects. Furthermore, a new memorandum of understanding was signed between the transport departments of both countries and Crossrail International, facilitating UK expert support for rail reform under Operation Vulindlela.

A streamlined agreement between South African and UK tax authorities regarding the mutual recognition of authorized economic operators is also in place, simplifying export processes for companies trading between the two nations. Despite the recent diplomatic setback with the US regarding G20 participation, the UK continues to actively engage with South Africa on G20 matters, including preparations for the UK’s presidency in 2027.

Vuyo Lee, Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the JSE, highlighted the transformative impact of the SME Rise Accelerator Programme, noting that over 50 companies have already experienced an average growth rate of 43% and a 30% expansion of their workforce. The current 2026 cohort includes promising firms such as In Pursuit Projects and Technology Services (energy project development), Niche Integrated Solutions (software), Broadsmart (IT), and African Charm Trading (software services)





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SMME JSE UK High Commission Funding Accelerator Programme South Africa G20

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