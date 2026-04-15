JSC Recommends Ledwaba for Gauteng Judge President Amidst Bribery Allegations

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba for the position of Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court. However, the recommendation comes amid serious allegations of a R2.5 million bribe related to a bail application, casting a shadow over his candidacy and prompting scrutiny of his integrity and suitability for the role.

The Judicial Service Commission ( JSC ) has recommended deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba for the position of judge president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court. This recommendation, however, comes amidst serious allegations of misconduct that have cast a shadow over his candidacy. The commission's deliberations were largely overshadowed by claims made at the Madlanga commission of inquiry in October. These claims allege that Ledwaba received a substantial bribe of R2.5 million from Katiso KT Molefe, a suspected figure in the underworld, in exchange for ensuring Molefe was granted bail last year. The situation places Ledwaba in a precarious position, with his integrity and suitability for the high-ranking role being questioned. The decision to recommend him has ignited a complex debate about due process, the presumption of innocence, and the imperative of maintaining public trust in the judiciary.

The accusations, stemming from witness testimonies and detailed in the Madlanga inquiry, paint a disturbing picture of potential corruption and undue influence within the judicial system. Witnesses, identified only as Witness A and Witness B, have alleged that Ledwaba showed leniency by granting Molefe a bail of R100,000 in a case related to the murder of engineer Armand Swart. These allegations raise serious concerns about the fairness and impartiality of the judicial process, and the potential for external influence to impact judicial decisions. The gravity of the accusations necessitated a thorough examination of Ledwaba's suitability for the position, with the JSC grappling with the need to balance the accusations and his presumed innocence. The commission’s recommendation is based on their evaluation of Ledwaba’s experience, leadership qualities, and vision for the Gauteng Division, while also acknowledging the serious nature of the allegations. The process underscores the importance of stringent vetting procedures for judicial appointments and the need for mechanisms to address allegations of misconduct promptly and effectively.

During the interview, Ledwaba faced direct questions about the allegations. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, who conducted the questioning, specifically asked Ledwaba whether he had accepted money related to the Molefe bail application. Ledwaba firmly denied the allegations, dismissing them as hearsay and vehemently defending his innocence. He insisted that he had not accepted any money and that he did not know Molefe. He further argued that he dealt with the matter in the ordinary course of his duties and provided clear legal substantiation for his decision to grant bail. His defense rested on the claim that the allegations were unsubstantiated, lacking any concrete evidence to support the claims of bribery. Ledwaba emphasized that his judgment was sound and that his decision was based on legal principles. He pointed out that while the prosecution had been urged to appeal his decision, no such appeal had ever been filed. He expressed his frustration at the allegations, asserting that they were hindering his ability to assume the leadership position effectively.

Despite his denials, the panel continued to probe into the matter, examining whether his integrity had been compromised to the extent that it would disqualify him from the position. The panel's concerns reflect the critical importance of maintaining public trust in the judiciary, which is essential for the effective administration of justice. The ongoing investigation and the panel's careful consideration of the evidence underscore the commitment to ensuring that individuals appointed to leadership positions are beyond reproach. The scrutiny highlights the significance of the role of transparency and accountability in the judiciary and the need to investigate allegations of misconduct thoroughly.

Ledwaba, the sole candidate for the role, has been acting in the position since August 2025, following the promotion of deputy chief justice Dunstan Mlambo. He has served as the senior deputy judge president overseeing the Pretoria high court since 2013, accumulating significant experience and demonstrating leadership capabilities. Chief justice Mandisa Maya acknowledged Ledwaba's leadership qualities but described his candidacy as being “shrouded by a dark cloud” due to the misconduct allegations. Maya expressed her concern that the allegations would negatively impact Ledwaba’s ability to effectively lead the division. Maya noted that several bodies have filed objections to his candidacy, prompting her to consider whether the appointment should be stayed until the Madlanga commission finalizes its investigation. This suggests a need to balance the urgency of filling the leadership position with the need to address the serious allegations against Ledwaba.

Ledwaba argued strongly against delaying his appointment, asserting that a vacancy in leadership is against the best interests of the judiciary. He maintained that the Gauteng division needs a leader and that it is in the interest of the judiciary to ensure certainty about leadership. He further argued that the claims against him should not be viewed as disqualifying because they lack corroborating evidence. Beyond the controversy, Ledwaba outlined his vision for the judiciary, highlighting the division’s substantial workload and the significant proportion of cases originating from Gauteng. He emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards and ensuring the appointment of qualified judges. He pledged to increase women’s representation within the division and expressed a commitment to improving operational efficiency, emphasizing that his main mission is to raise the standards of the judiciary.





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