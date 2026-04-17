JSC Finds Eastern Cape Judge President Guilty of Gross Misconduct in Sexual Harassment Case

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has found Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge guilty of gross misconduct following a sexual harassment complaint by his former secretary, Andiswa Mengo. The JSC's findings, which cite Mbenenge's pursuit of a sexual relationship and disregard for power dynamics, will be referred to the National Assembly, potentially leading to removal proceedings. Judges Matter welcomed the decision, emphasizing the JSC's seriousness in addressing such misconduct.

Judges Matter has expressed approval of the Judicial Service Commission 's (JSC) determination that Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge is guilty of gross misconduct . This significant finding stems from a complaint of sexual harassment lodged by his former secretary, Andiswa Mengo. The JSC's investigation concluded that Mbenenge's actions were not only inappropriate but also fundamentally incompatible with the high standards of conduct expected from individuals holding judicial office.

Consequently, the commission is now poised to forward its findings to the National Assembly. This referral is a critical step, as it has the potential to initiate formal proceedings aimed at removing Judge President Mbenenge from his esteemed position. The JSC's meticulous review of the complaint revealed a pattern of behavior where Judge President Mbenenge actively pursued a relationship of a sexual nature with Ms. Mengo. This occurred within a context of a pronounced power imbalance, highlighting a significant failure on Mbenenge's part to comprehend and respect the responsibilities inherent in his leadership role. Furthermore, the commission took issue with an earlier tribunal's assessment of the matter, deeming it to have underestimated the gravity of Mbenenge's conduct and inadequately addressed the complex power dynamics at play. The JSC explicitly stated that such behavior erodes the foundational principles that underpin the judiciary, including its integrity, the accountability of its members, and the crucial trust placed in it by the public. Mbekezeli Benjamin, a researcher at Judges Matter, commented on the significance of this ruling, stating that the JSC's finding demonstrates a commitment to addressing misconduct, particularly when it involves sexual harassment, with the seriousness it warrants. This case serves as a stark reminder of the rigorous ethical framework that governs the judiciary and the mechanisms in place to uphold it





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Judicial Service Commission Selby Mbenenge Sexual Harassment Gross Misconduct Judges Matter

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