JP Smith to Sue SAPS Over Unlawful Office Raid

Cape Town official JP Smith is preparing a lawsuit against the South African Police Service after a High Court ruled a raid on his office unconstitutional. The claim will seek damages for reputational harm, privacy violation, and disruption to his duties.

The amount of damages Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith will seek from the South African Police Service ( SAPS ) is not yet known, as preparations continued for legal action over last year's controversial raid on his office.

Smith's lawyer, Simon Dippenaar, said that the planned lawsuit against the Minister of Police and SAPS followed a Western Cape High Court ruling that found the search-and-seizure operation unconstitutional, unlawful, and invalid. Dippenaar said that the claim would focus on the impact of the raid on Smith, including alleged damage to his reputation and dignity, an invasion of privacy, and disruption to his public duties.

A formal notice of legal action had already been served on the state, although court papers had not yet been filed. According to Smith's legal team, it was still consulting experts and collecting evidence before deciding on the amount of compensation to claim. Dippenaar argued that raids of this nature could create public suspicion and damage a person's reputation long before any evidence was tested in court.

The attorney said that the case was not about the investigation itself, but about the consequences of state power being exercised unlawfully. He maintained that although the High Court had since set aside the warrants, the reputational harm caused by the operation remained





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JP Smith SAPS Lawsuit Raids Reputational Damage Constitutional

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