JP Pietersen Quits as Sharks Face Uphill Battle

JP Pietersen, the Sharks' former coach, said farewell to senior players after their final match of the season and praised his young players. The Sharks finished 10th on the log, and Pietersen acknowledged that the season fell short of expectations.

JP Pietersen made emotional statements after the Sharks ' final Vodacom URC match and praised his young players, highlighting their potential. Springbok flank Siya Kolisi scored two tries, receiving a standing ovation from the Kings Park crowd.

Rugby debutant Vusi Moyo contributed 15 points, and the Sharks finished 10th on the log. Pietersen is optimistic about the team's future with a proper pre-season. There were also some great deals on cheap cars across South Africa in the paragraph that was removed





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