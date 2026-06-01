Joshua Focuses on Victory Over Fury, Eyes Warm-Up Bout Against Prenga

Anthony Joshua stressed that true satisfaction comes from winning, not just signing contracts, as he prepares for a potential heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury. Both boxers are considering tune-up fights before their November showdown. Joshua will face Kristian Prenga in Jeddah on July 25, his first bout since a fatal car crash. Fury may appear on a Frank Warren card in Dublin on August 1.

Anthony Joshua emphasized that his focus remains on securing victories rather than merely signing contracts as preparations intensify for a potential historic heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury .

The long-awaited Battle of Britain appears to be taking shape for November, but both champions are looking at preliminary bouts first. Joshua is scheduled to return to the ring against Albanian contender Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 25. This match marks Joshua's first fight since a devastating car accident in Nigeria last December that claimed the lives of two close friends.

The venue for the Prenga bout was shifted from Riyadh to Saudi Arabia's second largest city during a head-to-head press conference. Meanwhile, Fury, aged 37, hinted at a possible return on August 1 in Dublin, Ireland, posting training footage from Thailand on Instagram. Promoter Frank Warren is arranging the Dublin card, though no opponent has been confirmed.

Warren has already dismissed the possibility of a match with Andy Ruiz Jr, the fighter who briefly deposed Joshua in 2019 before losing the rematch later that year. Joshua, 36, has not faced top-tier competition since his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. He framed his upcoming activities in terms of disciplined work, comparing boxing to a contractor fulfilling obligations. He described the importance of a structured roadmap for any fighter, with clear sequential goals.

His immediate objective is to overcome Prenga, then aim for Fury, and ultimately pursue championship gold. He insisted he is not underestimating any adversary but is driven by purpose and incremental progress. Joshua acknowledged the grueling year ahead but confirmed he has been training intensively, stating that boxing provides both livelihood and direction. His remarks reflect a mindset centered on perseverance and the tangible rewards of actual victory over symbolic contract signings





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Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury Heavyweight Boxing Battle Of Britain Kristian Prenga Frank Warren Boxing Comeback Title Fight

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