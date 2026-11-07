Josh Adams Double Leads Wales Past Japan In Nations Championship

Josh Adams scored two tries as Wales defeated Japan 28-21 in the inaugural Nations Championship, securing a vital win before facing New Zealand.

Wales secured a decisive 28-21 victory over Japan at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The win marks the second success for the Welsh national team in the inaugural Nations Championship tournament. Winger Josh Adams was the standout performer, crossing the try line twice to lead the scoring effort.

Adams Drives Welsh Victory Over Japan

Josh Adams delivered the defining performance for Wales, scoring a pair of tries that ultimately separated the two nations on the scoreboard. The 31-year-old winger found the try zone both before and after the halftime interval, demonstrating both offensive flair and defensive resilience. His second try came with eleven minutes remaining, following a brilliant run from full-back Blair Murray and a precise pass from scrum-half Tomos Williams. Adams also contributed to the defensive line, securing a crucial turnover penalty in the final seconds to seal the result and deny Japan a fourth win under head coach Steve Tandy.

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Griffin And Rees-Zammit Add To Scoreboard

Supporting tries came from prop Archie Griffin and winger Louis Rees-Zammit, providing essential depth to the Welsh attack. Griffin opened the scoring, setting the tone early in the match with a powerful performance in the forward pack. Rees-Zammit added his first Test try in a year just before the break, stepping over the defense to extend the lead. These contributions ensured Wales controlled the momentum throughout the first half, establishing a cushion that would prove vital against a determined Japanese side.

Tandy Tactical Shifts Face Japanese Challenge

Wales head coach Steve Tandy implemented specific tactical adjustments by starting physical midfielders Eddie James and Max Llewellyn, prioritizing power over the playmaking skills of Ben Thomas. This decision reflected a strategy to dominate the physical battles in the centers against a resilient Japanese team. Australia coach Jones made five changes from the previous defeat to Fiji, handing fly-half Riku Kitahara his Test debut. Japan pushed hard until the final minutes, with replacement scrum-half Kenta Fukuda scoring a late try in the 75th minute. This effort prevented a clean sweep but only secured a losing bonus point for the Brave Blossoms.

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Millennium Atmosphere And Historical Context

The match carried significant weight given the historical context and current atmosphere surrounding Welsh rugby. The meeting occurred exactly one year after Wales ended a two-year wait for a home Test win by defeating Japan by a single point. That previous result also denied Japan their first victory in Cardiff, adding extra motivation for the visiting team. Despite the stakes, the Principality Stadium hosted a sparse crowd, reflecting the negative atmosphere stemming from poor recent results. The low attendance also underscored ongoing concerns regarding the future of one of the country's four professional rugby sides.

Next Match Against New Zealand Looms

Wales now turn their attention to an upcoming fixture against New Zealand, scheduled for the following weekend. The team aims to achieve a historic milestone, seeking their first victory over the All Blacks since 1953. This challenge represents a significant test for Steve Tandy's squad following the narrow win against Japan. The result against Japan provides a foundation, but the task against the Southern Hemisphere giants remains formidable. The team must build on the physical dominance shown by James and Llewellyn to compete at the highest level again.