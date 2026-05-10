Joseph 'Big Joe' Nyalungu's Survival after Shooting, Friend's Defense amid Accusations

After being shot five times during an attempted murder, Joseph Nyalungu has been discharged from hospital. His close friend defends him, stating that he is a kind man despite accusations of rhino poaching and other crimes. Nyalungu faces several charges and is still awaiting his trial.

Alleged rhino poaching mastermind Joseph ‘Big Joe’ Nyalungu has been discharged from hospital after he was shot on Friday night in South Africa . He expressed gratitude for surviving the attack and dismissed reports that he had been killed.

A friend defended Nyalungu, stating that he was a kind man and accusing his accusers of implicating him in crimes without evidence. Nyalungu is facing several charges related to rhino poaching, firearms possession, and other poaching-related crimes. He has had several court appearances and is still in the process of trial





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Joseph Nyalungu Rhino Poaching Attempted Murder Bail Accusations Legal Battles Magistrates' Courts South Africa Tiktok Video

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