A US jury convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht of arson and property destruction for the deadly 2025 Los Angeles fire that killed 12 people in Pacific Palisades, concluding a second federal trial.

A federal jury in Los Angeles has found 30-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty of setting a New Year's Eve fire that escalated into one of the deadliest blazes in the city's modern history, ultimately killing 12 residents in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. This conviction concludes the second federal trial of Rinderknecht after a previous prosecution attempt ended in a mistrial due to a deadlocked jury.

Details of the Verdict and Trial

The jury convicted Rinderknecht on two specific federal charges: destruction of property by means of fire and arson affecting property used in interstate commerce. Jurors deliberated for two days before reaching a unanimous decision, ignoring instructions to disregard the outcomes of the earlier legal proceedings. The first trial had seen a jury lean 10-2 toward acquittal, but federal law requires unanimous verdicts, leading to the mistrial.

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Prosecutors presented evidence that Rinderknecht used a lighter to ignite a brush fire near the affluent Pacific Palisades area on New Year's Eve. Although firefighters initially believed they had extinguished the flames, embers smoldering underground were carried by strong winds. These embers eventually erupted, spreading rapidly through the neighborhood and destroying thousands of homes in a matter of hours.

Defense Arguments and Competing Theories

Defense attorney Steven Haney argued that there was no direct evidence linking his client to the ignition point of the fire. He suggested that errant fireworks from New Year's Eve celebrations elsewhere in the region could be responsible for the spark that started the blaze. Haney emphasized the lack of conclusive proof during the closing arguments of the second trial.

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The prosecution countered by detailing the timeline and physical evidence that placed Rinderknecht at the scene. They argued that his actions were the proximate cause of the destruction, regardless of the wind patterns that spread the fire. The jury was instructed to focus solely on the facts presented in the second trial without referencing the previous deadlock.

Impact on Los Angeles and 2025 Fire Statistics

The Pacific Palisades fire was part of a larger catastrophic weather event in 2025 that resulted in a total of 31 deaths across Los Angeles. Fierce winds fueled multiple blazes that ravaged wealthy neighborhoods and caused widespread devastation. The total death toll from the 2025 Los Angeles fires highlights the severity of the weather conditions that year.

Alongside the Pacific Palisades disaster, a second major fire scorched Altadena in northeast Los Angeles. This blaze razed parts of the neighborhood and was linked to an idle transmission tower owned by local power company Southern California Edison. Sparks from the tower ignited dry vegetation, adding to the regional crisis and total casualty count.

Legal Consequences and Future Steps

Rinderknecht now faces significant prison time as a result of the conviction. The federal sentencing guidelines for arson and property destruction can carry severe penalties, reflecting the magnitude of the loss of life and property damage. Legal experts anticipate a sentencing hearing in the coming months.

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The conviction marks a significant resolution for the families affected by the Pacific Palisades fire. It also underscores the legal accountability for individuals whose actions contribute to catastrophic environmental disasters. The case remains a key example of federal prosecution for arson in areas of national interest due to interstate commerce impacts.