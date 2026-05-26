Jonathan Andic, the son of Isak Andic, founder of Spanish fashion brand Mango, has denied the accusation of murder in connection with his father's death while hiking together in 2024.

Jonathan Andic , the son of Isak Andic , founder of Spanish fashion brand Mango , has denied the accusation of murder in connection with his father's death while hiking together in 2024.

Andic called the allegation 'serious, unjust and unfounded' in an open letter to staff, announcing that he will step down as the fashion giant's vice president to focus on his legal defence. The investigation into Isak Andic's death was initially treated as an accident, but prosecutors reopened the case in October 2025, focusing on Jonathan Andic. The presiding judge mentioned a 'bad relationship' between the father and son, driven by Jonathan Andic's 'obsession with money', as part of the evidence.

Andic's letter stated that the 'deeply painful' death of his father was made worse by having to deal with the accusation. Isak Andic was born in Istanbul and moved to Barcelona as a teenager in the late 1960s, where he built the Mango company into one of the world's leading fashion groups. Jonathan Andic has been arrested in Spain as part of the investigation, and has been granted bail.

The case has raised questions about the relationship between the father and son, and the motives behind Isak Andic's death. The investigation is ongoing, and Jonathan Andic's legal team will continue to defend him against the accusation. In the meantime, Andic has stepped down as vice president of Mango, and will focus on his legal defence. The company has not commented on the situation, but it is clear that the scandal has caused significant damage to the brand's reputation.

The case has also raised questions about the handling of the investigation, and whether the initial treatment of the case as an accident was sufficient. The presiding judge's decision to reopen the case and focus on Jonathan Andic has been seen as a significant development in the investigation, and has raised questions about the evidence presented. The case is ongoing, and it is unclear how it will ultimately be resolved.

The death of Isak Andic was a shock to the fashion world, and the subsequent investigation has raised questions about the relationship between the father and son. The case has also highlighted the challenges of navigating the complex world of high fashion, where relationships and alliances can be complex and multifaceted. The investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear how it will ultimately be resolved.

The case has raised questions about the relationship between the father and son, and the motives behind Isak Andic's death. The investigation is ongoing, and Jonathan Andic's legal team will continue to defend him against the accusation. In the meantime, Andic has stepped down as vice president of Mango, and will focus on his legal defence. The company has not commented on the situation, but it is clear that the scandal has caused significant damage to the brand's reputation.

The case has also raised questions about the handling of the investigation, and whether the initial treatment of the case as an accident was sufficient. The presiding judge's decision to reopen the case and focus on Jonathan Andic has been seen as a significant development in the investigation, and has raised questions about the evidence presented. The case is ongoing, and it is unclear how it will ultimately be resolved.

The death of Isak Andic was a shock to the fashion world, and the subsequent investigation has raised questions about the relationship between the father and son. The case has also highlighted the challenges of navigating the complex world of high fashion, where relationships and alliances can be complex and multifaceted. The investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear how it will ultimately be resolved





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jonathan Andic Isak Andic Mango Fashion Murder Accusation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gayton McKenzie Praises Jonathan Butler for His Positive Impact with National Order AwardRenowned singer Jonathan Butler was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his international music career and resilience

Read more »

Sita denies claims of a government cyberattackSita denies reports of a government cyberattack, citing no evidence of a breach

Read more »

Johannesburg Magistrate Denies Bail for Brown Mogotsi Over Alleged Staged AssassinationBrown Mogotsi appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on a bail hearing facing charges including perjury, defeating the ends of justice, illegal firearm possession and discharging a weapon in public. Prosecutors argue he fabricated an assassination attempt in 2025, evaded investigators with various excuses, and may flee if released. The court considered evidence contradicting his claims and his lack of cooperation with police.

Read more »

South Africa's SARS Denies Hack Claims, Finds No Evidence of BreachThe South African Revenue Service refuted allegations by a Nigerian hacker group that its digital systems were compromised, stating an internal investigation found no proof of intrusion and urging the public to rely on official sources while staying alert to phishing scams.

Read more »