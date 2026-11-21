Former finance minister Mcebisi Jonas says South Africa's November local government elections risk deepening polarisation instead of empowering ordinary people, as he criticised political parties and warned democracy could roll back.

Former finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has warned that South Africa risks greater polarisation after the November local government elections, with the future of the country's economic hubs still undecided.

Jonas Warns Of Continued Polarization

Jonas, who chairs Africa's largest telecoms group MTN, raised the alarm about the state of democracy and the lack of political will in rooting out corruption. He said that contrary to election results in the US, Brazil and Serbia, the November elections signify less the bending of power back towards the less powerful and more the risk of continued polarisation as the political landscape shifts.

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Jonas was speaking at a panel discussion in memory of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan at the University of Cape Town. He said the messaging from the larger political parties gave little for the electorate to be inspired about at a time when the country yearns for decisive leadership that places people over politics. The ANC's electoral campaign appeared to be cribbed from a delinquent schoolchild, saying sorry and promising not to do it again, he said.

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The DA seemed to be feeding off old tropes of racial competence, while other parties continued to fan flames of xenophobia and populism with varied effects. Anticorruption slogans were thrown around by everyone without any substance behind them, Jonas said. Some parties did not even bother to say anything except vote for us. It is no wonder then that there was no great excitement or propelling towards change in South Africa's elections, he added.

South Africa Faces Same Challenges

Other countries had seen results regarded as transformative to their political order, including Brazilian President Lula da Silva defeating Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of right-wing former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. A student movement defeated strongman Aleksandar Vucic in Serbia, and the Democrats defeated the Republicans in the US midterms. South Africa faced the same forces and battles as other countries, he said, including technological upheavals, the dominance of the interests of oligarchs and corporates, rampant inequality, discrimination and rising nationalism.

What the elections in Serbia, Brazil and the US had in common was that they bent power back towards the less powerful, ordinary people, the young, the working class and those treated as second-class citizens because of the colour of their skin, he said. Jonas said the government could not afford to ignore the challenges facing the South African economy, including stubborn unemployment, underwhelming growth, persistent corruption, crime and the rising cost of living.

Politics Detached From People Lives

The gap is sharper here because most people live outside of the bubble once reserved for white people, he said. Most of our people remain on the margins, marginal in the economy, marginal in the political power games. Our politics has become detached from people's lives. He noted that when councillors were elected in a previously disadvantaged area, they promptly moved out of the township to the suburbs.

Politicians also tended to ignore their constituencies between election cycles. According to the IEC, only 29.2-million out of a voting age population of about 39-million were registered to vote. The 52% turnout meant that only 37% of eligible South Africans turned out. Enthusiasm was strongest in the most privileged neighbourhoods, which, if anything, tipped the balance of power further against the historically disenfranchised, he said.

Risks Provoking Counterreaction Along Racial Lines

Jonas warned that the consolidation of the powerful elements in society along racial lines risks provoking a counterreaction. A consolidation of the parties of black majority adds to that a weak state, the rise of xenophobia and the emergence of sectarian nationalism, and we are at risk of rolling back the democratic project, he said.

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The comments come as the future of South Africa's economic hubs remains undecided after the local government elections, with coalition talks ongoing in several major municipalities. Panellist judge Dennis Davis said the judiciary played a crucial role in the socioeconomic advancement of South Africa.

Judiciary Plays Crucial Socioeconomic Role

He cited the Constitutional Court's ruling on the sale of the Tafelberg property case and the Western Cape provincial government's decision on a parcel of land that Cape Town had made available for a remedial school rather than housing. The fact that the city and the province tenaciously litigated this case all the way to the Constitutional Court, that the premier of the province at that time, Helen Zille, thought it was fine to try to win a case rather than actually addressing spatial apartheid fully and substantively, is itself a luminous illustration of precisely the problem that we face, Davis said.

Jonas, who served as finance minister under former president Jacob Zuma, has since become a prominent voice on governance and economic policy. He currently chairs MTN, Africa's largest telecoms group by subscribers, and has previously served on various corporate and public boards. His warning comes amid heightened political uncertainty, with the ANC having lost its outright majority in several key metros for the first time since the end of apartheid.

The panel discussion, held in memory of Pravin Gordhan, brought together former colleagues and public figures to reflect on Gordhan's legacy of fiscal discipline and anti-corruption efforts. Gordhan, who served multiple terms as finance minister, died earlier this year and was widely praised for his resistance to state capture during his tenure. The event at the University of Cape Town drew attention to the ongoing challenges facing South Africa's democracy and economy.

Jonas's remarks echo broader concerns about the health of South Africa's democratic institutions, with the local government elections seen as a barometer of public sentiment. Analysts have noted that voter apathy, particularly among young people and historically disadvantaged communities, poses a significant risk to the legitimacy of future elections. The ANC's declining electoral fortunes have also raised questions about the future of coalition politics in the country.