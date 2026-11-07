Jon Rahm Leads Abu Dhabi Championship After 66

Jon Rahm takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship. Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton trail as Rahm seeks his first DP World Tour win.

Jon Rahm holds a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday. The Spanish golfer secured his position with a six-under 66 during Saturday's third round at Yas Links. Rahm is now 18-under par overall, sitting one stroke ahead of fellow competitors Tyrrell Hatton and Francesco Laporta.

Rahm Breaks Tie With Strong Back Nine

Entering Saturday, Rahm was locked in a three-way tie for the overnight lead. He separated himself from the pack by gaining five shots on the back nine of his round. A critical eagle at the 11th hole helped solidify his advantage and put pressure on his chasing group. The Spaniard is playing in his first professional event since departing the LIV Golf tour last month.

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Rahm expressed satisfaction with his performance despite minor errors on the putting surface. He noted that he misread putts on the final two holes but remained pleased with his overall golf. Winning on the DP World Tour would be a significant milestone for the player, who described it as a special goal after a solid year so far.

McIlroy Challenges With Five-Under Round

Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy sits two shots behind the leader at Yas Links. McIlroy carded a five-under 67 to keep himself in contention for the title. He started strong with four birdies on the front nine before momentum stalled with a double-bogey at the 10th hole. A dropped shot on the 17th further widened the gap between him and Rahm.

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McIlroy described his round as both encouraging and rueful due to the costly mistakes. He overshot the green on the par-four 10th, resulting in a six, and failed to find the green from a bunker on the 17th. Despite these setbacks, he rebounded with four consecutive birdies to maintain his position in the leaderboard.

The Northern Irishman aims to shoot in the mid to low 60s during the final round to close the gap. He emphasized that staying within touching distance is essential for his chances. McIlroy is also pursuing a fifth successive Race to Dubai title, which would equal the record of eight total championships.

Chasing Pack Trails In Final Standings

Other notable contenders face a steep climb to catch the leaders. Eugenio Chacarra sits 10 shots off the pace in Abu Dhabi, while Patrick Reed lies at one-under par. These scores indicate a distant challenge for the top spot in the final round. The field remains competitive, but the margin between the lead and the rest is significant.

The final round will determine the champion at the Rolex Series event. Fans can watch the concluding action with full coverage of every shot. The event continues to draw top talent, with McIlroy seeking to extend his dominance in the season-long standings. Rahm will look to capitalize on his one-shot advantage to secure the victory.