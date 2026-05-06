Jon Rahm Committed to LIV Golf Despite Uncertain Future

Jon Rahm has revealed he has several years left on his LIV Golf contract and is not considering an early exit. The two-time major champion also settled a dispute with the DP World Tour, allowing him to compete on the European circuit. However, the future of LIV Golf remains uncertain after Saudi Arabia's PIF announced it will pull funding after 2026.

Jon Rahm , the two-time major champion, has revealed that he has several years remaining on his LIV Golf contract and does not see many ways out after agreeing to a new deal that allows him to play on the DP World Tour.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, a former world No. 1, spoke on Tuesday ahead of this week's LIV Golf Virginia event at Trump National Washington. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which had promised long-term support for the series, announced last week that it will pull funding after the 2026 campaign concludes, casting uncertainty over the future of the upstart circuit beyond this year.

However, while the question of how LIV players may return to the PGA Tour has dominated recent golf discussions, Rahm stated that he remains committed to his lucrative contract. I have several years on my contract left and I'm pretty sure they did a pretty good job when they drafted that, so I don't see many ways out, Rahm said.

As of right now, I'm not really thinking about it since we still have a season to play and majors to compete for. So it's not something I want to think about just yet. When asked if he can get out of his LIV contract early or if he has to wait until it expires, Rahm admitted his lack of expertise in contract matters. I have no idea.

I couldn't tell you. I have very few talents in my life, and reading a contract or business are not two of them. Rahm did, however, settle a long-running issue on Tuesday as the DP World Tour announced they had reached a deal with the Spaniard that allows him to play on the European circuit this year while paying all outstanding fines since his 2024 jump to LIV. There's no longer a standoff.

We were able to reach an agreement, Rahm said. There was some concessions on both sides. I offered some, they extended an olive branch. That will not be a stress anymore.

Rahm will no longer have to worry about his place on the Europe side for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland or future stops. The Ryder Cup is still really far away, but I'm happy that hopefully I won't have to think about any worries or any predicaments ahead of Adare Manor then or hopefully ever, Rahm said.

Meanwhile, Rahm admitted to shock at PIF's decision to pull the plug on LIV Golf, saying players had been assured financing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was in place for years to come. While LIV Golf chief executive officer Scott O'Neil seeks new backers, two-time defending LIV season champion Rahm says players will likely face compromises if the series is to continue.

I do believe that for the business plan to change, whatever they're coming up with, there will need to be some concessions on our part, Rahm said. It's a team effort. It's not about one person agreeing or not. We all, as captains and team owners and players involved in the league, need to in essence have a large majority to agree on for it to work.

Several big names jumped to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour, which banned those players from its events. Some players have made the move back, such as five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, but a return path for others remains uncertain. We want to be here. It has been a lot of fun.

I want to keep competing. I want to keep sharing some time with them, Rahm said. But only time will tell. Scott and his team have a lot of hard work to do, but obviously they're experienced in the area, and that's why they've been chosen to take this role.

This year, in his final tuneup for next week's PGA Championship, Rahm has won LIV titles at Hong Kong in March and Mexico City in April





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