Jojo Robinson Shares Skin Cancer Update: Early Detection is Key

Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson updates followers on her skin cancer removal surgery, highlighting the resulting scars and emphasizing the critical importance of early detection and regular skin checks.

Jojo Robinson , a familiar face from The Real Housewives of Durban, has provided an update to her supporters regarding her ongoing battle with skin cancer . Following surgery to remove cancerous growths, Robinson shared the reality of her recovery, including the visible scars left by the procedure. These scars have unfortunately impacted her extensive body of tattoo artwork, a significant part of her personal aesthetic.

Robinson revealed that she underwent surgery earlier this month to excise multiple skin cancer growths from her back and chest. She had previously cautioned her followers that the surgical intervention would inevitably result in scarring across her tattooed skin. However, a few days into her recovery, Robinson offered a positive outlook, stating that her surgeon had successfully removed all affected areas. She expressed a hopeful sentiment, acknowledging that the growths might reappear, but with earlier detection, less invasive treatments could be employed, potentially avoiding further surgery. This experience has prompted Robinson to strongly advocate for regular skin checks among her followers. She emphasized the importance of early detection, explaining that skin cancer caught in its nascent stages can be managed with significantly less invasive methods. The longer the cancer remains undetected, the more it grows and necessitates more extensive surgical procedures. Robinson highlighted the surprising prevalence of skin cancer, noting that many individuals remain unaware of their potential risk. In South Africa, skin cancer, particularly melanoma, is a considerable health concern. The Cancer Association of South Africa has identified specific groups at higher risk for melanoma, including individuals with fair skin that is prone to burning, those with numerous moles, individuals with a personal or family history of skin cancer, and those who have experienced severe sunburns in their youth or have had prolonged exposure to the sun. Robinson's candid sharing serves as a crucial reminder about the importance of proactive skin health management and the potential consequences of delayed diagnosis





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