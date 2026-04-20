Joint Ugandan-Congolese Military Operation Rescues Over 200 Hostages from ADF Captivity

More than 200 civilians have been freed from the Allied Democratic Forces in the eastern DR Congo after a joint military operation by Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, following years of brutal captivity and violence.

In a significant development for the stability of the Great Lakes region, a joint military operation led by Uganda n and Congolese forces has successfully liberated over 200 civilians who were being held captive by the Allied Democratic Forces ( ADF ). The operation, which targeted a strategic camp controlled by the militant group in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, underscores the ongoing collaboration between the two nations aimed at dismantling the ADF network.

The ADF, a group with its origins in Uganda during the 1990s, has increasingly aligned itself with global extremist ideologies, specifically pledging allegiance to the Islamic State. The rescue mission serves as a critical pushback against the insurgent group that has long terrorized local populations through systematic abductions, forced labor, and violence. Upon their rescue, the civilians recounted horrific ordeals characterized by extreme deprivation and physical abuse. Reports from the military authorities indicate that the captives suffered from malnutrition, forced manual labor, and severe punishment for any perceived disobedience. Many of the freed individuals arrived in frail conditions, suffering from various ailments including malaria and respiratory infections. Major General Stephen Mugerwa, leading the joint mission, addressed the survivors with reassurances that they were no longer prisoners but victims of abduction, promising a safe return to their families. While the military claimed success in neutralizing several ADF fighters and recovering a substantial cache of weapons, the mission highlights the entrenched nature of the insurgency and the difficulty in securing the remote regions where these militant cells operate. The ADF has shifted its tactics over the decades, transitioning from a localized opposition movement in Uganda to a transnational terror organization capable of conducting suicide bombings in Kampala and brutalizing villages across the eastern DR Congo. A 2024 analysis by BBC Monitoring identified the group as the primary driver of civilian casualties in the region, noting that their campaigns are marked by the frequent use of sexual violence against women and girls. Despite a 2021 joint offensive launched by the Congolese and Ugandan governments, the ADF has proven resilient, utilizing dense jungles and mountainous terrain to evade total destruction. As the mission continues, the liberation of these 200 individuals offers a rare moment of relief, yet it also highlights the persistent humanitarian crisis that necessitates long-term international attention and sustained security efforts to prevent further atrocities by these militant forces





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