John Steenhuisen Bids Farewell as DA Leader, Reflecting on Party's Transformation and Future

Outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen delivered his final address at the party's Federal Congress, reflecting on his tenure, the party's transformation, and its future role in South African politics. He highlighted the DA's growth, policy positions, and entry into the Government of National Unity.

Outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen concluded his tenure at the party's Federal Congress on Saturday, delivering a final address marked by both reflection and a forward-looking vision for the Democratic Alliance. Steenhuisen's speech was emotionally charged, highlighting the transformation of the DA since he took the helm in 2019. He recounted a period of internal division and declining electoral support, the party polling at a low 16% at the time.

He emphasized the subsequent stabilization and rebuilding efforts, leading to a resurgence in electoral growth and a support base now approaching 30%. The address underscored the DA's resilience, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, where the party regrouped, repositioned itself politically and organizationally, and laid the groundwork for future electoral gains. He emphasized the DA’s evolution from an opposition party to a participant in the Government of National Unity (GNU), marking a significant milestone in its history.\Steenhuisen’s address focused heavily on the DA's transition into government, outlining the party's role and detailing the reforms it is implementing across various portfolios. He highlighted the DA's control over key government departments, including its efforts to expand agricultural export markets, reduce backlogs in home affairs, safeguard language policy in basic education, and combat corruption in public works. These interventions were presented as crucial steps toward restoring state capacity and improving service delivery, ultimately aiming to create an environment conducive to economic recovery and increased investor confidence. The speech also touched on the DA’s key policy positions, including its opposition to a proposed VAT increase, its push to reduce the fuel levy, its challenge to the Expropriation Act, and its continued opposition to the NHI. He argued that these actions are already yielding positive results, citing early signs of economic improvement as evidence of the party's effectiveness.\Looking back at the DA's historical trajectory, Steenhuisen traced its roots to the Progressive Party and noted the long journey from securing a mere 1.7% of the vote to entering national government. He warned against the rise of populism and ethnic nationalism, emphasizing that these ideologies pose a direct threat to the DA’s liberal and non-racial project. He firmly stated the belief that South Africa could succeed because of its diversity, and highlighted the importance of coalition governance under the GNU as a demonstration of the country’s ability to work across divisions. Turning to his future, Steenhuisen announced his intention to remain within the DA and continue serving as Minister of Agriculture, focusing on the stability of the agricultural sector. He specifically mentioned his priority of combating foot-and-mouth disease, acknowledging its significant threat to agricultural production and exports. In his closing remarks, Steenhuisen formally handed over the leadership of the party, expressing immense pride and confidence in the DA's future as a national force for reform, no longer confined to opposition politics. He concluded his address by expressing gratitude to the party members, stating that leading the DA was the greatest privilege of his life





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