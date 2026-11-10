John Legend to Bring The Muse Tour to South Africa in February 2027

John Legend will perform in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town in February 2027 on his The Muse Tour, with tickets going on sale via Mastercard and Big Concerts presales in November.

American music superstar John Legend is returning to South Africa in February 2027 with his new The Muse Tour. The 13-time Grammy Award winner will perform in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town, giving local fans a chance to see one of R&B's most recognisable voices live.

The tour will begin at Sunbet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria on 20 February 2027. It then moves to the Durban ICC on 23 February. The final South African performance is scheduled for the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town on 25 February. The Muse Tour promises a different musical and visual experience from the traditional piano-led performances for which Legend is known.

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Pharrell Williams Co-Writing Muse Album

It draws on his album Muse, featuring a sound and visual direction associated with producer Pharrell Williams and the album's distinctive Black James Bond concept. Released in October 2026, Muse is Legend's 12th studio album. It was co-written and produced by Pharrell Williams, marking a new creative collaboration between the pair after more than two decades of friendship.

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The project explores several musical influences, including gospel, classic soul, doo-wop, Afrobeat and hip-hop, giving the album a broad sound that draws from different parts of Black music. Legend has a long-standing relationship with South African audiences. His history with local fans stretches back to at least 2007, when he performed at Sun City's Positive Rocks event. He subsequently brought his Evolver tour to Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg in 2009.

One of his most memorable South African visits came in November 2014, when his All of Me tour proved hugely popular. Several performances in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban sold out, with an additional Johannesburg date added to meet demand. He returned again in November 2017 for his Darkness and Light tour, performing across all three major cities. Beyond his 13 Grammy Awards, Legend has achieved EGOT status, meaning he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

Ticket Presales Open For Tour

He also received an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the song Glory, which he recorded with Common for the film Selma. Fans hoping to secure seats will have several opportunities to purchase tickets before and during the general sale. The Mastercard presale opens at 10:00 on Wednesday, 11 November, and closes at 08:59 on Friday, 13 November. This opportunity is exclusively available to Mastercard holders, with purchases required to be made using a Mastercard.

Big Concerts Fan Club members will also have access to a separate presale from 09:00 on Thursday, 12 November, until 08:59 on Friday, 13 November. With three South African cities on the itinerary and a combination of new material and established favourites expected, Legend's February 2027 visit is shaping up to be a major attraction for local music fans.