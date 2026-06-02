Johannesburg Welcomes Lifting of Suspension on Debt Securities

Johannesburg deputy mayor and finance political head Loyiso Masuku has welcomed the lifting of the suspension on the city's debt securities. The suspension was lifted after the city tabled its annual report for the 2024/25 financial year, fulfilling a key regulatory requirement and restoring full compliance with JSE debt listing requirements.

Johannesburg deputy mayor and finance political head Loyiso Masuku has welcomed the lifting of the suspension on the city's debt securities . The suspension was lifted after the city tabled its annual report for the 2024/25 financial year, fulfilling a key regulatory requirement and restoring full compliance with JSE debt listing requirements.

The city's finances are severely constricted, with poor revenue collection resulting in its failure to meet service delivery targets. Johannesburg failed to publish its audited annual financial statements within the prescribed period, leading to the suspension of its debt securities. The city has been battling financial and governance instability, and has an overexpenditure of about R3.9bn on employee-related costs, bulk electricity purchases, inventory consumed and operational costs.

The removal of the suspension confirms that the city is meeting its statutory and regulatory obligations. The work does not end here, as the city's focus remains on financial sustainability, clean audits, and ensuring every rand delivers value for the residents of Joburg. The city has been battling financial and governance instability, and has been facing challenges from rating agencies, investors and residents.

The city's contribution to national GDP and employment has not gone unnoticed, with Gauteng's co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo ruling out putting Johannesburg under administration. However, the metro faces severe financial challenges, and the city's failure to meet its financial obligations and provide basic services to residents has not been ignored.

The city's financial reporting obligations are now fully up to date in accordance with the debt and specialist securities listings requirements, and the removal of the suspension is a step forward in restoring investor confidence and market credibility. The city's finances are severely constricted, with poor revenue collection resulting in its failure to meet service delivery targets.

The city has been battling financial and governance instability, and has an overexpenditure of about R3.9bn on employee-related costs, bulk electricity purchases, inventory consumed and operational costs. The removal of the suspension confirms that the city is meeting its statutory and regulatory obligations. The work does not end here, as the city's focus remains on financial sustainability, clean audits, and ensuring every rand delivers value for the residents of Joburg.

The city's financial reporting obligations are now fully up to date in accordance with the debt and specialist securities listings requirements, and the removal of the suspension is a step forward in restoring investor confidence and market credibility





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