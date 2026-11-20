Johannesburg Water will enforce Level 2 restrictions from 21 November 2026 to cut 200 million litres daily, as experts blame infrastructure decay, financial mismanagement and a R1 billion water mafia for the crisis.

Johannesburg Water will implement Level 2 water restrictions starting Saturday, 21 November 2026, in an urgent attempt to cut daily consumption by 200 million litres.

The utility cites excessive demand and the need to stabilise strained reservoirs after an assessment prompted by the Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. The new measures, which mirror recent moves in Tshwane and Cape Town, ban residents from watering gardens or hosing down driveways. For households already experiencing unreliable supply, the restrictions present a frustrating contradiction: they are asked to conserve water while the institutions responsible for delivering it struggle with leaks, failures and declining public confidence.

Also read Johannesburg Imposes Level 2 Water Restrictions Amid Growing Shortages

Infrastructure Decay And Corruption Cause Water Crisis

Experts argue the root cause lies in severe infrastructure decay, systemic financial mismanagement and alleged corruption, not a shortage of water. Benoit Le Roy, CEO of the SA Water Chamber, describes the restrictions as contradictory when physical leaks remain unplugged. He says Johannesburg loses approximately 453 million litres of water daily through non-revenue water leaks.

Le Roy notes the infrastructure is well past its sell-by date, and mere patching of pipes only redirects pressure, causing bursts elsewhere in the 50-year-old network. He highlights a massive financial deficit, stating the city requires between R15 billion and R20 billion to arrest infrastructure leaks, alongside an R80 billion debt burden. He alleges council funds were previously swiped, leaving the utility unable to pay contractors since early 2026.

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Picking on the consumer is not going to get them anywhere, Le Roy asserts, adding that without fixing leaks and addressing billing issues, the system faces a terminal collapse. He notes the private sector and pension funds are ready to invest in water infrastructure, but municipalities must first sort out governance and contracting abilities to attract capital. Dr. Ferrial Adam, Executive Director at WaterCAN, echoes these concerns, describing the system as highly fragile and close to falling apart.

Expert Analysis Of Systemic Infrastructure Failures

He explains the upcoming El Niño-induced hot summer will exacerbate pressure, causing reservoirs to dry up faster. Dr. Adam frames the restrictions as a necessary, albeit painful, stabilisation measure to prevent complete system failure. Water expert Professor Anthony Turton argues South Africa's difficulties reflect a long deterioration in institutional capacity. His assessment challenges the assumption that water problems are primarily environmental.

Drought remains important, and the wider Vaal River system provides resilience during reduced rainfall. But stored water cannot resolve failures in local distribution networks or compensate for inadequate maintenance. A reservoir may contain sufficient water while a community still struggles to receive a dependable supply. The problem then lies between the available resource and its delivery.

Success cannot be measured solely by dam levels or volume supplied into a network. It must also be measured by whether water reaches the people and services that depend on it. Infrastructure failures rarely begin with one dramatic incident. Problems accumulate over years as maintenance is delayed, experienced personnel leave and financial demands of repairing ageing systems increase.

Turton has described South Africa's water predicament as a slow-onset disaster, reflecting his argument that scientific warnings about institutional weaknesses were raised long before the crisis became impossible to ignore. Dr. Adam expresses deep concern over enforcement and a severe lack of public trust. He urges the municipality to lead by example by targeting government buildings first, paying fines and fixing visible leaks.

With water tariff hikes looming on 1 December, he stresses any additional revenue must go into a ring-fenced account dedicated solely to fixing the system, rather than disappearing into a leaking bucket. He also fears the free basic water allocation might not be in place when new tariffs take effect. Beyond physical leaks, both experts point to systemic corruption, often referred to as the water mafia.

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Corruption Probe Targets Water Tender Fraud

The Special Investigating Unit has been probing a R1 billion water tanker contract since March 2026, investigating allegations of links between infrastructure vandalism, organised crime and tanker attendants in Johannesburg and Tshwane. The SIU is now focusing on pre-corruption points to prevent tenders being awarded to compromised entities. Municipal figures reveal staggering expenditures on emergency water tankers. Johannesburg spent R130.5 million on tankers in the 2024/2025 financial year, while Tshwane spent R777 million.

Meanwhile, in eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal, 38% of the municipality's 111 wards are provided solely by water tankers. Dr. Adam highlights the tragic consequences of mismanagement, referencing the R265 million that went missing from the Hammanskraal water treatment plant and the devastating 2023 cholera outbreak that claimed 40 lives. Water provision involves institutions with different responsibilities. Rand Water supplies bulk water, while municipalities handle local distribution and service delivery.

The financial and operational health of each affects the wider system. Turton has raised concerns about municipal non-payment and consequences for bulk-water suppliers. He has also questioned whether revenue collected for water services is sufficiently protected for maintaining those services. Disputes about which institution deserves blame may be politically convenient, but they do little to restore supply.

Residents experience the water network as a single service, even when responsibility is divided. That creates a need for accountability across institutional boundaries. Each organisation must understand its obligations, but the public needs confidence that those obligations combine into a functioning system. Households still have a role in protecting a finite water supply.

Reducing unnecessary consumption can ease pressure and preserve reserves during high demand. However, conservation should not become a substitute for the work required of municipalities and other water institutions. A credible response must recognise both responsibilities. Consumers should use water carefully, while institutions must demonstrate they are repairing infrastructure, protecting service revenue and restoring technical capacity.

Civil Society Demands Climate Resilient Water Policies

Looking ahead, civil society organisations are calling for a paradigm shift toward climate-resilient cities. This includes mandating water-friendly developments, recycling and reusing water rather than flushing clean drinking water down the toilet. Despite the grim reality, Dr. Adam remains hopeful that recent council elections signal a turning point, with voters demanding accountability from leaders. South Africans are saying if you don't work for me and if you don't do what you need to do, you are out, he says.

As the new council takes shape, experts maintain that holding local councillors responsible and demanding transparency in all water tenders will be critical to saving the metro's water future. The real measure of progress will not be whether restrictions temporarily reduce demand. It will be whether fewer restrictions are needed because the systems behind the tap have become more reliable. Until that happens, South Africa risks repeatedly asking residents to manage the consequences of failures they cannot repair themselves.