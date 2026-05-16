Johannesburg Water Begins Transition to Full Financial Responsibility

Johannesburg Water, the biggest metro water entity, has started a process to take full financial responsibility from the City of Johannesburg. To achieve this, it is Procurement revenue experts to assist it in developing and implementing a revenue management model under National Treasury reforms.

Residents of Coronationville in Johannesburg collect water at a tanker in February 2026. Picture: Johannesburg Water , an entity responsible for water and sanitation services in South Africa’s economic hub, has started a process to take full responsibility for its finances from the city as part of metro trading services reforms.

The water utility is looking to procure revenue experts to assist it in developing and implementing a revenue management model. This transition to ring-fenced accountability and centralised control over revenue management is in line with National Treasury reforms aimed at addressing the declining performance of water, electricity, and solid waste services in metros across South Africa. The reforms are backed by R54bn in performance-linked grants, aiming to unlock R100bn in investment.

The comprehensive revenue management model aims to maximise revenue generation, collection, billing completeness, leakage reduction, and distribution loss management for Johannesburg Water, which services at least 4.5-million people and is responsible for distributing 1.6-billion to 1.7-billion litres of potable water daily. Due to the degrading network infrastructure, pipe bursts increased from 20,729 in 2023/24 to 33,436 in 2024/25, with only 67% of bursts fixed within the 48-hour target.

The lead revenue expert is expected to develop a detailed project implementation plan and assess the billing, credit control, and debt collection systems. To manage the transition, the consultants will be required to design a ring-fenced bank account structure and cash flow protocols





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Johannesburg Water City Of Johannesburg National Treasury Reforms Procurement Revenue Experts

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