Johannesburg Voter Hit by Car Returns on Crutches to Cast Ballot

Chantelle Gribble was hit by a car while queuing to vote in Fourways, Johannesburg, fracturing her leg before returning on crutches to cast her ballot.

A voter who was knocked down by a passing car while queuing to vote in Craigavon, Fourways, Johannesburg, left hospital hours later on crutches and returned to her voting station to cast her ballot. Chantelle Gribble was struck early on Wednesday morning, which was election day, outside the voting station in Poplar Avenue at Crawford Pre-Preparatory. The incident left her with a fractured leg and damaged skin.

Gribble said she and her husband had arrived early so they could spend the rest of the day with their 15-month-old son. The queue was relatively long, with voters standing in the road, while some cars were still on the pavement. Drivers were moving slowly because of the congestion, but one vehicle continued forward through the line of voters.

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How the Car Struck the Voter in Fourways

Gribble said the incident happened around 07:00 and that people behind her moved out of the way as the car drove close to the queue. She said she had been standing at an angle that meant she did not see the vehicle coming. The driver then drove into her and continued over her body, with the front tyre passing over her leg and foot and dragging her to the ground.

As she lay on the ground, Gribble said she managed to avoid being run over by the back tyre. She described footage from a camera facing the other side of the road, which she said shows the car driving along the line of voters while people shouted, ran after the vehicle and struck its body, urging the driver to stop. According to Gribble, the driver did not stop and drove off.

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Gribble also said the driver had apparently been involved in another collision moments earlier. She stated that another voter had posted on the I Love Fourways group that, just before the incident, the driver had struck her boyfriend's car. An ambulance was called to the scene, and Gribble was taken to hospital for treatment.

Injuries, Hospital Care and a Return to Voting

Gribble's leg was fractured, and the skin on the back of her leg was damaged. She was later discharged from hospital and returned on crutches to vote in the local government elections. Her decision was praised by Ward 115 councillor Mark Van der Merwe, who described her return as extraordinary and said she had shown a strong sense of civic duty despite being in considerable pain.

Gribble said she had told her husband the incident would not stop her from voting, because they had come that far and the vote had to count for something. She said services in her area were lacking and that, as a member of the community, she felt it was her responsibility to vote for important changes. Van der Merwe said she had come straight from hospital to the voting station.

Gribble has further medical appointments ahead. She must return to hospital for a scan of her Achilles tendon to check that it has not been torn, and she is due to be fitted with a special boot to help keep weight off the injured foot.

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Police Investigation and Community Response

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Isaac Mudau confirmed that a case of reckless and negligent driving had been opened at the Douglasdale police station. Mudau said the docket would be taken to court for a decision. He also confirmed that no one has been arrested yet and that police investigations are continuing.

Gribble thanked the people who ran after the car, called the ambulance and stayed with her husband and son during what she described as a very frightening experience. In a Facebook post on the I Love Fourways (BHC) group, she said the willingness of strangers to help had meant more to her than they could know. She described the response as a clear example of community spirit.