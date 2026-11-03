Johannesburg Signs R10.3bn Political Facilitation Agreement With Samwu

The City of Johannesburg has finalized a R10.3 billion addendum with the South African Municipal Workers Union despite national fiscal warnings from the Department of Finance.

The City of Johannesburg has officially executed the addendum to the Political Facilitation Agreement, a landmark financial commitment designed to standardize the compensation structures for all municipal employees. This decisive administrative action was confirmed during a press briefing held on Tuesday night, where the municipal leadership outlined the immediate fiscal implications and the strategic necessity of the accord.

City of Johannesburg Finalizes R10.3 Billion Deal

During the media briefing, Mayor Dada Morero announced that the City had signed the agreement with the South African Municipal Workers Union, commonly known as Samwu. Morero characterized the execution of this contract as a watershed moment in the governance history of the municipality, emphasizing its importance for organizational stability and employee equity.

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The financial magnitude of this agreement is substantial, with the City committing to an additional R10.3 billion over the next two years to implement the new pay grading system. This sum represents the total cost required to bring all employees of the City of Johannesburg under the same standardized pay scale, a move intended to resolve long-standing discrepancies in municipal wage structures.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Opposes the Plan

The signing of the agreement has drawn sharp criticism from the national Department of Finance, which had previously attempted to halt the initiative. The current development follows intense scrutiny that began in April when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana wrote a stern letter to Mayor Morero, warning against the financial viability of the proposed wage increases.

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In that correspondence, Godongwana explicitly forbade the City from fulfilling its agreement with Samwu, citing severe concerns regarding the municipality's fiscal health. The letter, which was later leaked to the press, lambasted the City's financial management and warned that the implementation of the wage deal would place an unsustainable burden on the municipal budget.

Wages Bill Increases by R10.3 Billion

The primary objection raised by the Finance Minister centered on the projected increase in the wages bill. According to the analysis presented by the national treasury, the implementation of the Political Facilitation Agreement would result in the wages bill rising by R10.3 billion over a two-year period.

This specific financial figure highlights the significant divergence between local municipal ambitions and national fiscal oversight. The Minister's letter served as a formal reprimand, suggesting that the City did not possess the financial resilience to absorb such a massive increase in operational costs without compromising other essential services.

Mayor Dada Morero Defies Fiscal Warnings

Despite the explicit warnings and the formal objection from the national treasury, the City of Johannesburg proceeded with the signing of the addendum. Mayor Morero's decision to finalize the deal underscores a prioritization of internal labor relations and employee satisfaction over national fiscal directives.

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The signing of the agreement marks a definitive endpoint to the immediate dispute between the municipal government and the trade union. By moving forward with the R10.3 billion commitment, the City has effectively chosen to assume the financial risk associated with the wage increases, regardless of the adverse opinions expressed by the Finance Minister.

The implementation of the standardized pay grade will now proceed as planned, affecting the compensation of thousands of municipal workers across the city. This move is expected to reshape the labor landscape within the Johannesburg local government, setting a precedent for how municipal entities might handle large-scale collective bargaining agreements in the face of national fiscal constraints.