Johannesburg emergency crews resume searching for a missing nine-year-old boy in Soweto following severe thunderstorms that triggered widespread flooding across the city.

Johannesburg disaster management teams are preparing to resume a critical search operation for a nine-year-old boy who vanished during severe thunderstorms that struck the city earlier this week. The young child is believed to have been swept away by rising floodwaters in the Dobsonville Extension 3 area of Soweto, prompting an intense manhunt involving specialized rescue units.

Search Operations Resume in Soweto Area

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services confirmed that rescue technicians, assisted by the South African Police Service K9 Unit, will restart their efforts to locate the missing child. EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi stated that the combined team would continue the search for the nine-year-old boy in the specific neighborhood where he went missing during Tuesday's storms.

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The operation follows a period of high alert for the city, as severe weather conditions caused significant disruption and danger across multiple districts. The involvement of the SAPS K9 Unit indicates that trained dogs are being deployed to help track any possible sign of the child in the affected area.

City Remains on High Alert Status

Despite the ongoing search, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services reported that no major incidents were recorded overnight or on Wednesday morning. This status comes despite persistent concerns among residents and officials regarding flooding and rising water levels in several parts of the metropolitan area.

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Emergency teams are closely monitoring all seven regions of the city to identify and respond to any new incidents that may arise as water levels fluctuate. The city remains in a state of vigilance to ensure public safety during this period of unstable weather conditions.

Official Warnings for Residents and Motorists

Robert Mulaudzi urged residents living in low-lying areas, particularly those in informal settlements, to strictly avoid crossing rivers, streams, and flooded roads while going about their daily activities. The warning highlights the severe risks posed by rising waters in vulnerable communities throughout the city.

Motorists are also advised to exercise extreme caution while driving, as many roads across Johannesburg have been affected by floodwaters. The danger is not limited to deep water but also includes fast-flowing streams and low-water bridges that can be deceptively hazardous even to experienced drivers.

Emergency Contact and Public Safety

Emergency services have reiterated that rapidly moving water can be extremely dangerous and cause significant harm even to strong swimmers. Residents are reminded to stay away from flooded roads and any body of water that is not clearly safe to approach.

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For life-threatening emergencies, residents are encouraged to contact the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre directly on 011 375 5911. This number remains the primary point of contact for reporting dangerous situations or requesting assistance during the ongoing weather crisis.