Johannesburg's Greening Divide: City Launches Ambitious Plan to Plant Over One Million Trees in Underserved Areas

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) is implementing large-scale tree-planting initiatives to correct historical inequalities in urban forest distribution, focusing on southern townships and low-income neighborhoods to combat climate change and improve residents' quality of life.

The Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) is spearheading large-scale greening initiatives to address the city's longstanding issue of unevenly distributed trees, a legacy of apartheid-era urban planning.

Historically affluent northern suburbs boast abundant tree cover, while lower-income southern areas and townships remain underserved. To create a more environmentally equitable city, JCPZ prioritizes planting in communities like Soweto, Orange Farm, and Alexandra. This effort is part of a broader strategy to combat climate change, improve public health, and enhance quality of life through accessible green spaces.

The department recently published a comprehensive 170-page book on urban forests, featuring 75 contributors-80% from Africa-highlighting case studies that reveal cultural complexities, such as some Soweto residents rejecting trees due to folklore associating owls with evil spirits, despite owls being harmless and effective pest controllers. The city's tree population is also notably monocultural, with 96% of trees comprising just four species: oaks, maples, plane trees, and jacarandas.

Current annual planting exceeds 10,000 trees, including ornamental and fruit varieties, distributed with partners like the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE) and SUNCASA. A major milestone was the Greening of Soweto program launched for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which planted 20,000 trees. From the past five years, JCPZ has planted 93,093 trees across all seven regions, with targets set at 14,000 for 2025/26 and over one million in the next five years.

Trees provide multifaceted benefits: cooling urban heat islands, reducing stormwater runoff and air pollution, absorbing carbon dioxide, fostering biodiversity, and improving mental well-being. However, persistent challenges threaten these gains, including vandalism, uprooting, pests, diseases, limited planting spaces, and resource constraints. To mitigate these issues, JCPZ has deployed measures such as regular tree condition assessments, maintenance schedules, alien plant removal, tree censuses, and park ranger patrols.

Ultimately, the department's success hinges on bridging the green divide and building a resilient, sustainable urban forest for all residents





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Urban Forestry Tree Planting Environmental Equity Johannesburg Climate Change Greening Initiative Soweto Townships Biodiversity Sustainable Cities

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