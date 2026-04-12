Johannesburg's Credit Rating Under Review as Audit Delays Trigger 'Watch Negative'

Global Credit Rating places the City of Johannesburg's credit rating on watch negative due to delays in finalizing its annual financial statements, potentially impacting its ability to raise debt and increasing borrowing costs. This follows the JSE's suspension of the city's bonds and highlights concerns about the audit process and financial reporting transparency.

Global Credit Rating (GCR), a credit rating agency now under the umbrella of Moody’s, has placed the City of Johannesburg's rating on watch negative. This action stems from significant delays in finalizing the metro's annual financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The delay, with a release date projected for no later than May 31, 2026, has raised material uncertainty in the audit process. This watch negative status signifies a review of the city's creditworthiness, indicating a potential downgrade in the near term, typically within 90 days. Such a move can be triggered by various factors, including financial performance declines, regulatory challenges, or broader economic instability.

GCR, acquired by Moody’s in July 2024, has stated its continued engagement with the City of Johannesburg, recognizing its status as South Africa's largest metro and a critical economic and financial hub. The agency plans to update the rating once the annual financial statements are finalized and the impact of any disputes on ongoing financial performance can be thoroughly evaluated. The City of Johannesburg has been approached for comment on the matter, which will be incorporated upon receipt. This development underscores the importance of timely and transparent financial reporting in maintaining investor confidence and financial stability.

The implications of this rating watch negative are substantial, according to various stakeholders. Dumisani Baleni, the EFF Gauteng communications officer, has highlighted the potential adverse effects on the city's financial position. He emphasized that the JSE’s suspension of trading in the city’s bonds, due to non-compliance with reporting timelines, has already limited its ability to raise debt. Consequently, the city could face increased borrowing costs, diverting resources from essential service delivery towards debt servicing, ultimately impacting residents. Baleni further criticized the failure to release audit reports within the required timeframe, describing it as undermining the credibility of audit outcomes and potentially bordering on the manipulation of financial reporting processes. He urged for decisive action to restore confidence in the institution and safeguard the financial stability of municipalities.

This situation follows a previous report in Business Day, which clarified that the JSE's suspension of the city's listed debt securities was a technical compliance issue related to reporting deadlines and not necessarily an indicator of financial distress or instability. The JSE had initially announced its intention to suspend Johannesburg’s debt securities from March 27 due to the city’s failure to adhere to listing requirements, specifically the timely publication of audited annual financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2025, within the stipulated period. Similar warnings were issued to other major metros, including Ekurhuleni and Cape Town, with the potential for bond suspensions if audited financial statements were not submitted by the end of February.

The core of the issue appears to lie in the delayed audit process. The auditor-general's office has cited disputes lodged with the chapter 9 institution as a contributing factor to the delays in filing the 2024/25 financial statements. This introduces an additional layer of complexity, as it highlights potential disagreements or challenges in the auditing process itself. The watch negative status serves as a crucial signal to investors, creditors, and the public, indicating heightened risk and the need for careful scrutiny. It emphasizes the importance of adherence to reporting standards and the critical role of timely and accurate financial information in maintaining market confidence and ensuring financial stability.

The City of Johannesburg's ability to address the underlying issues, resolve the audit process, and release the financial statements in a timely manner will be crucial in determining the final outcome of the rating watch and its potential impact on the city’s financial standing. The situation underscores the importance of transparency, accountability, and good governance in local government and the potential consequences of failing to meet these standards. Further developments are anticipated as the city resolves the outstanding issues and the rating agency reassesses the city's creditworthiness.





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Credit Rating City Of Johannesburg Audit Delays Financial Statements JSE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clear Score picks Cape Town for AI-driven credit innovationNew protocols aim to turn chatbot interactions into regulated financial transactions

Read more »

South African Rand Stabilizes, Awaiting Outcome of US-Iran TalksThe South African rand closed the week relatively stable, with its future direction hinging on the outcome of weekend talks between the US and Iran. The currency strengthened earlier in the week following the announcement of a ceasefire, but market sentiment remains cautious. Government bond auctions and the release of manufacturing figures are also impacting the economic outlook, alongside regulatory changes in broadcasting and a credit rating downgrade for Johannesburg.

Read more »

Zille says viral pothole swim was unplannedDA’s Johannesburg mayoral hopeful says impromptu swim shows party can fix the city

Read more »

ClearScore Develops Agentic AI Credit-Broking ProtocolsClearScore is developing the world's first agentic credit-broking protocols for AI chatbots, with Cape Town as a development hub. These protocols aim to enable AI platforms to facilitate regulated financial product sales, converting chatbot interactions into potential financial transactions and ensuring compliance with financial regulations.

Read more »

DA 2026 Federal Congress Kicks Off in JohannesburgThe Democratic Alliance (DA) held the first day of its 2026 Federal Congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. Key figures like John Steenhuisen, Helen Zille, and various DA leaders and supporters were present. The event featured speeches, delegate participation, and performances.

Read more »

City of Johannesburg plans to rename these four streets in CBDIn honour of a major South African figure, the City of Johannesburg has plans to rename four streets in its CBD. Here are the affected streets...

Read more »