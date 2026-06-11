Johannesburg Residents Brace for Higher Municipal Bills from July

Johannesburg residents are facing higher municipal bills from July due to the city's new tariffs, with the biggest driver being the Water Demand Management Levy. The increases are expected to affect water consumption, sanitation, electricity, refuse removal, and property rates. The City's own estimates suggest that a middle-income household could see its monthly municipal account increase by around R667, while indigent households face the steepest overall increase.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg residents are bracing for higher municipal bills from July, with the city's new tariffs coming into effect on 1 July. The biggest driver behind the increases is the Water Demand Management Levy , which is set to jump by 65.6 percent.

Water consumption is expected to increase by 12.5 percent, sanitation by 11 percent, electricity by 8.63 percent, refuse removal by just over 6 percent, and property rates by 3.6 percent. According to the City's own estimates, a middle-income household could see its monthly municipal account increase by around R667, while indigent households face the steepest overall increase, with monthly costs expected to rise by 13.4 percent.

Johannesburg water has defended the steep increase, stating that they need to ensure they have sufficient money to invest in the infrastructure and provide a particular service regardless of what a customer consumes





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Johannesburg Municipal Bills Tariffs Water Demand Management Levy Water Consumption Sanitation Electricity Refuse Removal Property Rates Middle-Income Households Indigent Households

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