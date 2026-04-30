Johannesburg Protests Target Foreign Nationals, Sparking Fear and Economic Concerns

A large protest in Johannesburg's CBD on April 29, 2026, led by groups demanding the departure of foreign nationals, has caused disruption and fear among residents and business owners. The demonstration highlights complex issues of economic competition, immigration, and xenophobia.

Johannesburg 's city centre experienced significant disruption on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, as a large-scale protest targeting foreign nationals unfolded. Residents and business owners, many originating from various African countries, were forced to temporarily close their trading stalls amidst the demonstration organized by groups led by Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakela Umthakathi Ndaba-Ndaba.

The protest, dubbed 'March and March,' saw demonstrators calling for the departure of foreign nationals, particularly those from Somalia, alleging unfair competition and job displacement. However, the impact of such demands extends far beyond economic concerns, creating a climate of fear and uncertainty for the affected communities. The anxieties expressed by residents like Gloria Cossa from Mozambique highlight the complex realities faced by African migrants in South Africa.

Cossa, who obtained South African citizenship after a decade-long application process, firmly stated her intention to remain in the country, emphasizing the lack of viable alternatives for herself and her children. She underscored the economic interdependence between local businesses and foreign-owned enterprises, specifically citing the affordability and credit access offered by Somali-owned shops. This reliance on Somali businesses for essential supplies and financial flexibility demonstrates the interconnectedness of the city’s informal economy.

The protest’s call for the expulsion of these businesses would therefore have a ripple effect, impacting not only the foreign nationals themselves but also the South African citizens who depend on them. The fear articulated by Cossa – the potential harm to her children and the threat of forced removal – paints a stark picture of the emotional toll the protest is taking on vulnerable communities.

The protesters’ chants, offering ‘free transport’ to pack belongings, were perceived as deeply threatening, exacerbating the sense of insecurity. Further challenging the protesters’ narrative, Anashe Tendai, a street vendor selling wigs, refuted claims of job theft. She pointed to the government’s initial opening of borders and the difficulties faced by foreign nationals in securing formal rental spaces as factors contributing to their presence in the informal sector. Tendai’s statement underscores the systemic challenges that push migrants into precarious employment situations.

A Nigerian cosmetics shop owner, speaking anonymously, confirmed possessing valid documentation – a passport and South African residency – further illustrating that the issue is not simply one of illegal immigration. The protest, therefore, appears to target a broader group of foreign nationals, regardless of their legal status. The situation reveals a complex interplay of economic anxieties, xenophobic sentiments, and concerns about national identity.

The long-term consequences of such demonstrations could include increased social fragmentation, economic instability, and a deterioration of trust between different communities within Johannesburg. The need for constructive dialogue, inclusive economic policies, and effective law enforcement to address legitimate concerns without resorting to xenophobia is paramount





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