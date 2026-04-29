Johannesburg Prepares for March Against Illegal Immigration and Crime

A large demonstration is planned in Johannesburg today, with participants marching to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature to protest illegal immigration and alleged crimes linked to foreign nationals. Authorities are on standby to manage traffic and ensure public safety.

Johannesburg is bracing for a significant demonstration today as a large group plans to march through the city center to voice concerns regarding illegal immigration and related criminal activity.

Authorities, including the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS), are fully prepared and deployed to manage the procession and ensure public safety. This march follows a similar protest held in Pretoria on Tuesday, where demonstrators delivered a memorandum to government officials at the Union Buildings outlining their grievances. The anticipated march is expected to draw approximately 500 participants who will gather at the intersection of Prospect Road and Tudhope Avenue in Berea.

From this starting point, the group intends to proceed through the bustling Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD). The planned route will take them along Nugget Street and Rahima Moosa Street (previously known as Jeppe Street), continuing towards Loveday Street. The ultimate destination is the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, where organizers plan to present another memorandum detailing their demands and concerns.

The core issue driving this demonstration centers around the perceived link between crimes committed within the country and the presence of undocumented foreign nationals, as well as concerns regarding the activities of unauthorized religious leaders. Organizers claim that these factors contribute to a sense of insecurity and negatively impact the lives of South African citizens. They are seeking concrete action from the government to address these issues and enforce immigration laws more effectively.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla has urged motorists to avoid the designated march routes to minimize disruption and potential congestion. Law enforcement officials and designated marshals, easily identifiable by their reflective gear, will be strategically positioned along the procession's path to monitor the situation closely and manage traffic flow. The authorities are committed to facilitating the peaceful exercise of the demonstrators' right to protest while simultaneously ensuring the safety of all road users and the general public.

The focus will be on maintaining order and preventing any potential incidents of public disorder or violence. The police will be actively monitoring the situation and will intervene if necessary to uphold the law and protect the rights of all individuals involved. The organizers have been engaged with by the authorities to ensure the march proceeds in a lawful and peaceful manner.

The authorities have also reiterated their commitment to addressing the concerns raised by the demonstrators through appropriate channels and within the framework of the law. The presence of a large number of participants necessitates a robust security plan to mitigate any potential risks and ensure a smooth and orderly demonstration. The authorities are prepared to respond to any unforeseen circumstances and maintain a visible presence throughout the duration of the march





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Johannesburg March Immigration Crime Protest SAPS JMPD Gauteng Legislature

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