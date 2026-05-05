Johannesburg Power Outages: 18 Suburbs Affected by Planned Maintenance and Electricity Theft Crackdown

Planned power outages will affect 18 Johannesburg suburbs on May 14th, 2026, due to essential maintenance and ongoing efforts to disconnect illegal electricity connections. Two additional suburbs will be affected on May 12th, 2026.

Johannesburg residents are preparing for planned power outage s impacting nearly twenty suburbs as City Power Johannesburg undertakes essential maintenance and addresses issues of electricity theft .

The outages are scheduled for Tuesday, May 12th, 2026, affecting two suburbs, and extending through Thursday, May 14th, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, impacting a further eighteen areas. These disruptions are necessary to ensure the stability and reliability of the city’s electricity network, according to City Power officials. The planned maintenance aims to upgrade infrastructure and prevent future, more extensive outages. City Power has emphasized its commitment to minimizing disruption and completing the work as efficiently as possible.

Residents are urged to prepare for the outages by switching off sensitive electronic equipment and taking necessary precautions to avoid inconvenience. The company will provide updates on the progress of the maintenance and any potential changes to the schedule through its official communication channels. This proactive approach to infrastructure maintenance is a key component of City Power’s long-term strategy to improve service delivery and reduce the frequency of unplanned power interruptions across Johannesburg.

The outages are not solely related to maintenance; a recent investigation revealed widespread electricity theft, contributing to the need for network upgrades and stricter enforcement of billing regulations. A recent inspection conducted by City Power technicians on May 5th, 2026, uncovered a concerning pattern of illegal electricity connections throughout several Johannesburg neighborhoods. The inspection, carried out in conjunction with law enforcement agencies and municipal teams, focused on verifying compliance with billing and usage regulations.

Teams meticulously assessed main electricity meters, revealing that a significant proportion of properties were operating within legal parameters. However, the investigation identified inconsistencies in approximately 20% of the properties examined, indicating potential electricity theft. Specifically, two properties on Mars Street and Urania Street were found to have direct illegal connections to the power grid.

Furthermore, in Halfway Gardens, technicians discovered a property that had been illegally connected and was being used to operate an unauthorized car wash, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. The discovery of this hijacked property highlights the broader issue of criminal activity linked to electricity theft.

City Power’s statement detailed the challenges faced in locating the illegal connection at the car wash, but confirmed that the team successfully traced the cable to an adjacent building and implemented a level three disconnection, effectively cutting off the illegal supply. This demonstrates the company’s resolve to combat electricity theft and hold perpetrators accountable. The ongoing efforts to identify and disconnect illegal connections are crucial for ensuring fair billing practices and preventing revenue losses for City Power.

The investigation into illegal connections underscores the financial strain placed on City Power and the impact on legitimate electricity consumers. Electricity theft not only results in lost revenue but also compromises the integrity of the power grid, potentially leading to voltage fluctuations and increased risk of accidents. City Power is actively working to strengthen its monitoring and enforcement capabilities to deter future instances of theft. The company is also encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity related to electricity usage.

The planned power outages, while disruptive, are a necessary step in addressing these issues and ensuring a sustainable and reliable electricity supply for all Johannesburg residents. Beyond the immediate maintenance and disconnection of illegal connections, City Power is exploring long-term solutions to prevent future theft, including the implementation of smart metering technology and enhanced security measures at substations. The company recognizes the importance of collaboration with law enforcement and the community to effectively combat this problem.

The focus remains on creating a fair and transparent system where all consumers pay their fair share and contribute to the upkeep of the city’s electricity infrastructure. The successful tracing and disconnection of the illegal connection at the car wash serves as a warning to others engaging in similar activities and reinforces City Power’s commitment to upholding the law and protecting its assets





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